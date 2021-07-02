Galaxy A03s may be announced soon with fingerprint sensor

Samsung may soon increase its offer of more affordable phones with the launch of the Galaxy A03s. The device was first seen a few months ago, and now it looks like the manufacturer is getting closer and closer to officially announcing it.

For now there is not much to talk about the smartphone, which should hit the market as a direct successor to the Galaxy A02s. However, the biggest highlight for this model is the presence of a fingerprint sensor, which can be placed on the side of the device. While this is a basic requirement on many phones today, this is the first time Samsung will use the technology in an entry-level Galaxy A series phone.

Another positive aspect here is the presence of a USB-C connector. Until now, since the Galaxy A01 the company used this type of connection only on the Galaxy A02s, so it’s good to see that Samsung will keep the technology up to date so as not to leave new releases so “outdated” in relation to other models.

Unfortunately, there are still no details on what the device’s other specs will be, but as a comparison, its direct predecessor is equipped with the Snapdragon 450 and has 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage, so it wouldn’t be a surprise. with performance at least from this point, like a Snapdragon 460 or Helio G80.

As for the possible release date, there are still no details, but the manufacturer has already taken an important step to make it happen soon and the Galaxy A03s has already received Bluetooth certification — which is usually one of the steps that precedes the official announcement.