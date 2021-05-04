Galaxy A30 appears with Android 11 in Wi-Fi Alliance database

The registration of the Galaxy A30 in the Wi-Fi Alliance was recently updated with crucial information for those waiting for the update of Android 11 on the device. Dated this Tuesday (4), the new entry confirms that the update is already being tested.

The information was discovered by a reader of the SamMobile website and shared by the publication. Of course, Samsung itself has already confirmed that the Galaxy A30 will be upgraded to Android 11 with One UI 3, but so far there has been no evidence that the developers were working on it. The information in the Wi-Fi Alliance indicates that the release to the public should not take much longer.

Originally, Samsung planned to update the 2019 intermediary in July 2021, starting with Egypt and with version 3.0 of its interface, but the timeline may have changed. In addition to the possibility of releasing Android 11 a little earlier, there are indications that the device will already jump straight to version 3.1 of One UI.

Samsung recently changed the forecast for security updates on the Galaxy A30, which it received each quarter to once every six months. The device currently runs the April 2021 package in several regions. This, however, should not affect the update for Android 11.