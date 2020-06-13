Galaxy A30s vs Galaxy A31: and now, are the changes for real? | Comparative

After retiring the Galaxy J line, Samsung is showing that it intends to flood the market with its Galaxy A line.

It’s a mess of names, do you get confused too? You don’t know which one’s the youngest, which one’s better than the other one? These two newest, the A30s and the A31 should be the ones that catch your eye the most.

So if you’re thinking of buying one of them, follow us in this comparison, here at TudoCelular.com.

comparative’s index

Design

Samsung Galaxy A30s

If we can say that the look has not changed much, we can also say that it has been updated. The two can be mistaken for a hundred models, but picking up from one to another, the A31 and more like the Galaxy A51 and A71 than with the A30s, giving a renewed air here.

In the body, the A31 became more square, and in the rear the module of cameras in rectangle is the novelty. The A30s have fewer cameras, and they stay in a more discreet vertical module, though as high as the other. The holographic visual effect went from a checkerboard on the A30s to a slanted track on the younger one, and the two are pretty flashy.

Samsung Galaxy A31

We have plastic throughout the housing, there is no water protection and the two are dual SIM with dedicated slot for microSD. The notch is centered on both, but drop for the A30s and in U for the A31.

Both rely on on-screen biometrics and they work well, although they are not very fast. In size, the Galaxy A31 has gotten taller, thicker and heavier as it has a bigger battery.

There were no significant changes or worsening, so we opened the scoring with a draw.

Better construction No Slot is hybrid or not? No Do you have any resistance? No Best notch solution No Best biometrics solution No Which is lighter and thinner? Galaxy A30s Best type of connection No

Multimdia and features

Screen





The modernization also arrived on the display, which although it is AMOLED in both, went from HD+ on the A30s to FullHD+ on the A31 and lengthy, going from the 19.5:9 aspect to 20:9. The use of screen is identical, and we see thinner edges on the sides and top, with the chin large on the two cell phones.

With size of 6.4 inches, good brightness and bright colors are present at all here, but the increase in definition certainly favors the Galaxy A31, which does not have the same sharpness problem as the A30s.

The A30 was FullHD and the quality had downloaded on the A30s. The A31 takes the point by bringing back that quality.

Better screen technology No Better screen resolution Galaxy A31 Best screen/body ratio No High Hz screen? No Overall screen quality Galaxy A31

Sound





Don’t expect too much from the audio system of these smartphones. Since the Galaxy A30 our reviews show that this is one of the most overlooked points in this line by Samsung.

The headphones have been the same for years, being very simple and with very basic quality. External audio also had no evolutions. It’s mono, and though loud sacrifices much audio details with exaggerated treble. At least the P2 connection was maintained in them.

A draw in negligence is what we have here, unfortunately.

Sound is stereo? No Do you have entry P2? Both Do you have high-quality protocols and settings for Bluetooth and wire? No Are headphones coming in the box? Both

System





The advantage here comes in the A31, which already comes out of the box with Android 10. Its rival Galaxy A30s has already received the update to this more current version, but is in the uncertainty of getting to Android 11, a fact for the A31.

So the two are on OneUI 2.0, the interface that Samsung puts on Android, and bring virtually the same features. OneUI supports dark theme and facial recognition for unlocking, although it’s not very safe. There are many functions and features available for adjustment.

In connectivity they are identical and bring ac WiFi from two bands, Bluetooth 5.0, FM radio and GPS, without the presence of NFC. The loss is left to the Digital TV, which was only on the old handset, the A30s.

Here we have a tie along with a choice: do you prefer a new version of Android or digital TV?

How many biometric solutions do you offer? Both Well updated system? Both System will be updated in the future? Galaxy A31 Which system or customization has more and better features? No Are there missing connections? Left? Galaxy A30s

Performance

The hardware has an important change. On the A31 Samsung did not bring one of its Exynos processors, but rather a partnership with MediaTek. What’s that all about? We have an Exynos 7904 with 4 GB of RAM on the A30s and a Helio P65 with the same 4 GB of RAM on the A31.

In storage, both accept microSD and have 64 GB of total space on the A30s and generous 128 GB on the A31. When it comes to benchmarking, the Galaxy A31 comes out ahead by having more powerful processing overall, but in our aperture test we have a reversal.

Compared to the A30s the A31 fared much worse. If the A30s had already had bad numbers compared to the A30, the A31 managed to bring more slowness, coming to be a minute slower than that of the first generation.

The probable cause is a greater lack of optimization of Samsung compared to MediaTek, even if with its own Exynos it already stumbled. In games, however, the more up-to-date GPU makes the A31 run games much better than its competitor, which is even better on a screen with higher definition.

Even going worse in the opening test, the Galaxy A31 takes on all other issues, getting the point.

Who does better on the opening test? Galaxy A30s Who gets the better of the most demanding games? Galaxy A31 Who has the best benchmark numbers? Galaxy A31 What is the most up-to-date processor? Galaxy A31 Which has the best RAM/processor balance Galaxy A31 Which one has the most storage? Galaxy A31

Battery

The battery is a matter of evolution here, and the A31 didn’t get thicker for nothing. D0s 4,000 mAh of the Galaxy A30s we moved to 5,000 mAh on the A31, much better. And if the oldest rival was already on the best-lasting list in its price range, the news is good for the younger one.

The use time of just over 19 hours of the A30s jumped to almost 25 hours, more than a full day, on the A31. Screen time has also improved by more than three hours, and this brings us a minimum of two days away from the take for both, with more slack for the A31.

On recharging, the two come with a 15W charger in the box, and although the A31 takes longer to recharge, it’s only a few minutes longer for 1,000 mAh more battery power, which is quite acceptable. Still, it’s more than two hours in the socket, and no wireless charging.

An expected point for the Galaxy A31.

Which one has the most battery? Galaxy A31 Which recharges faster? Galaxy A30 Which one lasts longer according to the TC battery test? Galaxy A31 Do you have wireless charging? No

Cameras, New Year

The fashion of the huge number of cameras arrived with everything in the middle, and if three cameras were already something on the A30s, four cameras impress even more on the A31. The set of them:

Galaxy A30s: a main wide of 25 megapixels and f/1.7 aperture and PDAF, an ultrawide 8 megapixel and 5 megapixel depth sensor;

Galaxy A31: a main wide of 48 megapixels and f/2.0 aperture and PDAF, an ultrawide 8 megapixel, a 5 megapixel macro and 5 megapixel depth sensor.

The main camera lost in aperture, but pretty much doubled in megapixels, and we even had the addition of a sensor for macro. This resulted in inferior photos, much more by the processor that could not handle the sensors on the A31 than by the cameras themselves.

The Galaxy A30s suffers a bit from overly saturated colors thanks to Samsung’s AI, but it does better than its competitor. There is no night mode in any of them, but the A31 handles worse with low light.

At wide angle, the A30s sensor doesn’t get along very well at night, but it can still produce photos with less noise than the newer phone. The A31 gains credibility with the macro, which in better light situations makes very cool catches. The depth sensor makes good cutouts in both.

Impressively, the point gets the Galaxy A30s here.

Best rear camera set Galaxy A31 Best DxOMark, if you have No More balanced colors Galaxy A31 Best night photos Galaxy A30s Best external photos Galaxy A30s Best internal photos Galaxy A30s

Photos taken with the Samsung Galaxy A30s

It wasn’t this time that Samsung brought the 4K recording to line 30, and we continued with fullhd at 30fps in both. In the recording they do, however, have decent and sufficient quality for the category, without any highlight and worse stabilization in top lines as in the A51.

A tie comes between the videos of the two.

Do you have optical stabilization? No Do you have electronic stabilization? No Records at 4k at 60fps? No Best in video No

Photos taken with the Samsung Galaxy A31

On the front, the sensor went from 16 megapixels to 20 megapixels, with a worsening in aperture equal to the rear main sensor. This brings us to very similar photos in quality, depth of field, contrast and colors. The clipping is a little worse on the A31, and overall none of them suffer from loss of sharpness indoors and at night do not have so much noise.

Our photos end with another draw.

Best front camera set No Front camera records in 4k? No Best selfie No

Preo, I’m

For our last point, the price, we need to breathe. The Galaxy A30s arrived early last year for already salted R $ 1,900, but its successor, without digital TV, arrived a few months ago for R $ 2,300, more than 10% more.

Currently, the value of both has already dropped, but continues with an average difference of 400 reais in the best promotions. The two are still expected to fall slightly by the end of the year, although the A30s have increased with the high dollar.

With this drop, the Galaxy A31 takes the point by doing better in cost benefit.

Which one had the best launch price? Galaxy A30s Which one has the best cost benefit? Galaxy A31

Conclusion

If in our comparison between the Galaxy A30 and the A30s we had draw and few real changes, here we finally have differences. A much higher battery, more definition screen and more fluidity in games are the highlights of the A31.

But the A30s doesn’t lose at all, and still got the point of best rear camera, brings digital TV and stayed the same with videos, selfies and construction. Currently, if you want a better handset overall, the choice is the Galaxy A31.

If you can’t spend so much and want digital TV a lot, the A30s is an interesting option, and if you keep an eye on promotions using the offer chart above, you can get lower prices that make up for your purchase.

Result

Samsung Galaxy A30s: 6 POINTS

Good construction

Reasonable audio

Fewer updates, but Digital TV

Best rear camera

Reasonable videos

Good selfies

Samsung Galaxy A31: 9 POINTS

Good construction

Best screen

Reasonable audio

More updates

Better performance

Great battery life

Reasonable videos

Good selfies

Good cost benefit

Did you like the Galaxy A31? Do you think he’s even superior to the A30s? We want to know in the comments down there. I’ll stay here and see you next time!

(updated June 13, 2020, 4:04 pm)