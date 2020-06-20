Galaxy A31 vs Moto G8 Plus: Samsung intermediate outperforms Motorola’s rival? | Comparative

The Galaxy A31 is Samsung’s latest launch in the intermediates segment and despite being a nifty phone it suffers to deliver good value for money due to its salty price. Is it worth paying what Samsung asks for in it or are there better options from other brands like Motorola’s Moto G8 Plus? That’s what TudoCelular will help you figure out.

Design

Samsung Galaxy A31

Motorola Moto G8 Plus

Despite being recent releases, both shy away from the 2020 trend of bringing hole in the screen and we have here drop-shaped notch. The A31 is slightly larger, but has more screen and thinner edges.

The curious part is that the G8 Plus is chubby, even if it has smaller battery. However, both have similar weight. If you are looking for the most comfortable to wear then whatever you choose. The same applies to the similar build quality in both.

The A31 has a more attractive design with holographic effect and three color options: blue, white and black. Motorola has a gradient effect in two options: blue or red. The G8 Plus’s biometric reader is at the rear and is more responsive, while the A31’s is on screen and more comfortable to use.

None stand out in connections and bring similar technologies. As much as they are products of different prices, they deliver the same quality.

We started the comparison with a little for each.

Multimedia and software

Screen and sound





The screen of the A31 is slightly larger and brings Super AMOLED panel against motorola’s LCD IPS. Samsung takes advantage in two points: brightness and colors. If you use your phone too much outside the home you will prefer the Galaxy. AMOLED technology also takes advantage of the apps’ dark themes to save battery and also helps reduce visual fatigue.

If the G8 Plus loses on screen, in sound it gives a beautiful lesson to its rival. It’s amazing with Samsung does not pay attention to the sound part of their smartphones and even devices that come to the market for $ 4,000 lack stereo speakers.

This is motorola’s differential and the G8 Plus not only has stereo sound but the quality is very good. It is also best for listening to music with headphones. It has more powerful and clean sound, being the best intermediate we have tested in recent months.

We draw in multimedia: A31 wins on screen and G8 Plus wins in sound.

Software





What do you prefer: Samsung’s modified Android or Motorola’s cleanest? Samsung was once one of the slowest in Android updates, but it seems the game has turned in recent years. The A31 already comes out of the box with the latest version of the little robot, while the G8 Plus is still stuck with the Pie.

No flawless fluidity delivery and it’s common to notice small chokes with heavier apps. The difference is for the resources. In the A31 there are several, as well as greater possibility of customization. In the G8 Plus you have only the same gestures present in other models of the Moto G line.

A31 takes point by having more complete software and is more up to date.

Performance

The shorter the time, the better

The Galaxy comes equipped with MediaTek’s Helio P65 chip, which is not as popular as the Snapdragon 665 that has been equipping most of the intermediates released in 2019 and 2020. Which is better? Well, in our speed test the Motorola makes the Samsung eat dust. We had a difference of 46s in opening apps and games.

In benchmarks we also achieved higher scores with the G8 Plus, but here the difference was already smaller. It is clear that it is not only the hardware’s fault, but that Samsung has not paid as much attention to the software.

At least the A31 does not disappoint in games and managed to run all the games we tested with the same fluidity of the rival. You can even risk the HD graphics high up in PUBG without suffering from lag.

Motorola takes point in performance.

Battery

The longer the time, the better (except recharge)

The G7 Plus was pretty bad battery, but Motorola fixed this problem by including a larger battery in its successor, however it’s not as big as the A31’s 5,000 mAh. And as expected, the Galaxy delivers greater autonomy, reaching a difference of 20%.

Don’t worry, the G8 Plus delivers autonomy for the whole day. The advantage of the A31 is that you won’t have to recharge it every night before going to sleep. Speaking of recharging, none gets to be fast, but the Motorola spends less time in the socket because it has smaller battery.

And another draw: the A31 delivers more battery, but the G8 Plus recharges faster.

Cameras, New Year

So far our clash is tied, but we’ll see if they tie on camera. If you’re going to take into account just the quantity, the A31 takes advantage of having one more camera. The main one both brings the same 48 MP sensor, but as we have different lenses and hardware, the quality of the photos is not the same.

One point mediatek hardware needs to evolve is in image processing. The G8 Plus records best photos. Whether it’s white balance, color fidelity, or sharpness. Of course, you won’t always have perfect photos, and motorola’s camera shows its limitations in places with weaker light, but it always shows better results than the Galaxy, especially at night because it has night mode.

Its ultra-wide camera is only suitable for videos, while the A31 camera can be used for photos. The two bring depth sensor that works well and has few flaws, already samsung has extra macro camera that records good photos with high level of detail.

And we’re still in the tie: the G8 Plus captures better photos, but the Galaxy has more versatile cameras.

Samsung Galaxy A31

On the front we have higher resolution on motorola and it really manages to record great day selfies. It comes out to the advantage in darker places, especially at night when the quality of the G8 Plus’s front camera drops a lot. You can use the screen flash to minimize sharpness drop, but if you want the best for night selfies it’s the Galaxy to choose from.

And we’re off to a point for the A31.

Motorola Moto G8 Plus

Looking for a cell phone to shoot in 4K? Then forget the A31. It is unacceptable that such an expensive device only record in Full HD. It also has no electronic stabilization and does not offer slow motion option. It is a limited mobile phone for filming, but it has agile focus and good audio capture.

This is where we see the advantage of the G8 Plus’s ultra-wide camera. It allows you to record horizontally while you hold the phone vertically. The videos are of good quality and do not suffer from the shakes of the A31.

And we’re back to the tie for the G8 Plus.

Preo, I’m

We reached the end of our comparison with the Galaxy A31 and Moto G8 Plus tied. And now, which one to choose? Go to the cheapest. Motorola’s intermediary hit the market in late 2019 for R$ 1,699, while the Korean rival arrived in 2020 for R$ 1,999, and unmet Samsung still raised the price to R$ 2,399 in its official store.

Currently there is a big price difference between the two, with the G8 Plus being cheaper.

And with that we give the last point to the motorola middleman.

Conclusion

If the A31 cost the same as the G8 Plus would be a fair price, but it is not worth paying more for it just for the most current and complete Android, the screen with stronger brightness or the best battery life.

The G8 Plus is more game with its superior performance, quality stereo sound, camera that takes better photos and more advanced camcorder. Your battery may not yield as much, but it lasts all day and recharges faster. What disappoints is Motorola’s delay in releasing Android updates.

Result

Motorola Moto G8 Plus: 7 POINTS

More agile biometrics

Quality stereo sound

Better performance

Shorter recharge time

Better photo quality

Most versatile camcorder

Best value for money

Samsung Galaxy A31: 6 POINTS

Thinner and better front utilization

Best screen

Most complete and current software

Increased battery life

Most versatile camera

Best selfies

Samsung or Motorola: which delivery is the most cost-effective? Leave your comment below.

