Galaxy A42 is announced with the potential to be Samsung’s cheapest 5G

After a series of launches during the Unpacked event, held in early August, Samsung launched a new batch of products in the Life Unstoppable online broadcast. One of the highlights of the event was the announcement of the Galaxy A42 5G cell phone, which is Samsung’s cheapest smartphone with the new generation of cell phones.

After the debut of 5G on the Galaxy A intermediate line, on board the Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A71 models, the A42 promises to be the most affordable handset of the brand compatible with the new generation. Samsung did not reveal many details of the new phone, but some rumors have already delivered some of the device’s specifications.

Officially, the Galaxy A42 features a 6.6-inch Super AMOLED screen and a quad camera set. The disclosure images of the device also reveal a selfie camera installed in a central cutout in the shape of a “U” shape on the screen, in addition, the absence of a digital reader on the side or back of the device suggests a sensor embedded under the screen. , as well as on the A51 and A71 models.

As Samsung has yet to confirm further details of the device, we need to stick to rumors to talk about some of its specs. Rumors about the Galaxy A42 indicate that it will be equipped with the new Snapdragon 690 processor – Qualcomm’s 5G input chip -, 5,000 mAh battery and 4 GB RAM, with 128 GB and possibly 64 GB storage options. The main camera, on the other hand, must have 64 megapixels, while the others remain without information.

If these specifications are confirmed, there is a good 5G input device, which should possibly contribute to expand access to the new generation of the mobile network.

The manufacturer also did not reveal prices or release date for the Galaxy A42 5G, so stay tuned on the website and social networks Canaltech for more information on the brand new entry 5G.

Source: Samsung