Galaxy A71 vs Note 10 Lite: Premium Intermediate Faces “Top” with S Pen | Comparative

Looking for a premium intermediary from Samsung and stayed in doubt between the Galaxy A71 or the Note 10 Lite? They are alike, but offer a different experience. In this Comparison of TudoCelular you will discover the positives and negatives of each and which is best for you. Let’s go, shall we?

comparative’s index

Design

Samsung Galaxy A71

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite

The two are the same size and bring hole in the screen to the front camera. The A71 has a bigger hole and its body is all plastic. The Note 10 Lite is a bit more premium with metal sides and its notch is more discreet.

As much as they have the same battery size, the Note 10 Lite ends up being a little chubby and heavier because of the S Pen. There is flat screen on both with slightly curved rear. If you’re looking for the most comfortable to wear, then whatever you choose.

The cameras are arranged in blocks jumped in black color, being larger in the A71. On the other hand, it has more modern design with holographic effect that attracts those who are nauseous of more conventional design like the Note 10 Lite.

With the exception of the S Pen, the two offer the same connections and technologies. If you’re looking for an IP68-certified phone or wireless charging, you’ll have to invest in some more advanced Samsung model.

Because it has better quality and lower hole in the screen, we give the first point to the Note 10 Lite.

Multimedia and software

Screen and sound





On screen we have 6.7 inches with Full HD+ resolution in both. Don’t wait for the Dynamic AMOLED panel, as Samsung reserves this technology only for its flagships. If you want the phone with the highest brightness, then choose the Note 10 Lite. Now if you prefer better color calibration, then the A71 is ideal because it does not suffer from reddish white.

You want stereo sound? Forget it, both have only one sound output with mono audio. The A71 exaggerates more in the treble, which allows to deliver slightly higher sound power. The headset that comes in the box is the same on both models. It’s a comfortable accessory that delivers decent sound experience. As there is P2 input on each, you can use any other handset you have.

We’ll tie the screen and an more point to the A71 for louder sound.

Software





On the software part there are not many differences between the two. Both arrived with Android 10 modified by One UI 2.0. What changes are the extras offered by S Pen. With the canetinha you can take pictures being far from the phone and even switch between the rear and front camera.

It has the same features present in the Note 9, but does not support gestures that debuted with the other models in the Note 10 family. You can create a quick note by pulling the canetinha when the device is locked. And when it is in use a floating menu comes up with several shortcuts that you can customize.

Because it has more software packed with features, we point to the Note 10 Lite.

Performance

The shorter the time, the better

The Note 10 Lite inherits the galaxy note 9’s old hardware, the Exynos 9810. It’s an old top-of-the-line chip that faces Qualcomm’s intermediate hardware, the Snapdragon 730. Which one’s faster? In our speed test, the two presented similar performance.

Already in benchmarks we have a good difference between the two. Exynos was on average 40% higher in the AnTuTu score. If you get excited about big numbers, this may be a differential for you, but for many it won’t be an important point.

And games, who gets the better of you? The A71 can run all Android games effortlessly, but the Note 10 Lite delivers superior fluidity, especially in heavier games like PUBG.

Because it’s better for gaming, we point to the Note 10 Lite.

Battery

The longer the time, the better (except recharge)

If you’re looking for a good battery, then you can choose anyone, but if you want the one who spends the most time away from sockets, then the A71 is the best choice. Even though they both have the same battery size, the Snapdragon 730 managed to make the A71 last an average of 10% longer.

Another curious point is that even sharing the same charger, the A71 spends less time in the socket. The difference is small, but it will be a differential for the less impatient.

And with that the A71 takes double point for autonomy and reload time.

Camera, New Year

The A71 has 64 MP camera and you may already be imagining that it records better photos than that of only 12 MP of the Note 10 Lite, right? Numbers don’t always mean anything, especially when the subject is camera. Note’s most advanced sensor records more detail, has better color balance, suffers less from noise, and captures clearer photos at night.

That’s not to say the A71 doesn’t take good shots, but if you want the best camera, you already know which Galaxy to choose. What about the extra sensors? The Note has telephoto lens for optical zoom, which is better than the other’s digital. The A71 brings a dedicated camera for macro, which allows you to shoot more closely without suffering from loss of focus.

We give point to the Note 10 Lite for best camera.

Photos taken with the Samsung Galaxy A71

On the front we have exactly the same camera in the two, and as expected the quality is quite similar for selfies. None can impress and suffer in darker places, leaving selfies with a smooth effect by falling sharpness.

Portrait mode works well without eating too much of the hair or blurring the tips of the ears. Hdr is available to assist in scenarios when there is strong backlight. Overall, you’ll get good selfies, but we expected more for gadgets in that price range.

Since none of them stand out in selfies, we draw.

Photos taken with galaxy note 10 lite

Which is better to record videos? Both shoot in 4K, but the Note 10 Lite offers greater fluidity. By day he records more details, but at night he has more noise. Both have efficient image stabilization system, agile focus and quality audio capture. Basically the difference is only if you plan to shoot more day or night to make your choice.

With this we close the camera part with one point for each.

Preo, I’m

The A71 came to the market for R$ 2,800, while the Note 10 Lite came for R$ 1,000 more than that. As their prices have already plummeted since launch, we currently have a difference of only R$ 500 between the two. If you are looking for the cheapest, then the A71 is the ideal phone for you. But if the two get to stay for the same price, then opt for the Note 10 Lite.

We ended the comparison with a tie between the two.

Conclusion

They tied in our comparison, each with 7 points. And now, which one to buy? If you make a point of the more neat finish, screen with stronger brightness and smaller hole, better performance in games, better rear camera and more complete software with the S Pen, then can go from Galaxy Note 10 Lite. Is it worth paying the difference? If you like samsung’s little song, then yes.

Now if you value more for screen with better color reproduction, battery that lasts and recharges faster, more powerful sound and makes no point of having the S Pen, you can save and choose the A71 that does not owe for the Note 10 Lite.

Result

Samsung Galaxy A71: 7 POINTS

Screen with better calibration

More powerful sound

Increased battery life

Shorter recharge time

Good camera for selfies

Best night camcorder

Lowest price

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite: 7 POINTS

Top design with smaller hole

Screen with stronger brightness

Most complete software

Better gaming performance

Best rear camera

Good camera for selfie

Best day camcorder

What do you prefer: a current middleman or a top-of-the-line broker with older hardware? Comment below.

(updated June 14, 2020, 10:12 a.m.)