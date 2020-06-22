Galaxy M31s has giant 6,000 mAh battery confirmed in new certification

After giving the faces at Geekbench a few days ago, the Galaxy M31s, which should soon hit the market as an enhanced version of the Galaxy M31, has just been awarded with another certification.

This time, we are talking about an appearance in the TUV Rheinland database, which confirmed one of the main attractions of the model: its 6,000 mAh giant battery.

Unfortunately, the certification confirmed only this important detail, leaving out other specifications that we have already had access to thanks to leaks and previous rumors

Due to leaks and certifications, Samsung’s upcoming intermediary is expected to hit the market soon, with Exynos 9611 chipset and 6 GB of RAM, bringing Android 10 pre-installed from the factory.

With regard to the rest of the specs, the Samsung Galaxy M31s should feature an AMOLED screen with on-screen fingerprint reader, quadruple rear camera, which supposedly includes 64MP sensor (Samsung GW1), 8MP wide angle and a pair of 5MP sensors. On the front, the will probably have a 32MP module.

