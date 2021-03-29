Galaxy S21 FE can be launched with five color options and 32 MP selfies

The Galaxy S21 FE is in Samsung’s plans for the second half of 2021, and it appears that at least five colors of the device have already been decided. If that number doesn’t increase, the most affordable version of this year’s top of the line will be launched with an option unless the S20 FE, launched in six colors.

In February, the site SamMobile had already reported four colors in Samsung’s plans for the Galaxy S21 FE, and now the GalaxyClub has discovered a fifth, with the addition of light green to the list that already had white, gray (or silver), pink and purple. The publication did not specify where it received the information from, but states that it would be a different green than the one already used in the Galaxy S20 FE, as it has a different identification code.

In addition, Samsung should include a 32 MP front camera, the same resolution as the predecessor’s selfie camera, and different from the Galaxy S21 and S21 Plus, which have a 10 MP front, and the S21 Ultra, which has 40 MP. It is possible that it is the same sensor as the Galaxy A52 and A72, announced globally now in March.

What to expect from the Galaxy S21 FE

There are few leaks on the Galaxy S21 FE to date. There are rumors that the device will be launched in 4G version, but it may be that a 5G variant also ends up reaching markets where the fifth generation of mobile broadband is already available. Regarding storage, an informant revealed that he should have options of 128 GB and 256 GB, just like the predecessor.

In addition, the economical version can even be equipped with features cut from the toughest models; it wouldn’t be a surprise if, for example, it had a microSD card tray and a plug adapter in the box. Since the target audience is different from that intended for the original line tops, the addition of more economical features would make it more inviting for leaner pockets.

According to a Samsung timeline leaked by Evan Blass, the device will be launched in August 2021.