Galaxy S21: for its future smartphone, Samsung would choose a much more original design

New renderings posted on social media show the two-tone look that future Samsung Galaxy S21s could have. After a fairly bland 2020 generation, the Korean manufacturer could appeal to lovers of originality in 2021.

As tradition dictates, Samsung could be the first manufacturer to unveil a new high-end smartphone in January 2021. Thanks to a few leaks, we know in particular that this smartphone would use a fairly original design in order to distinguish itself from the rest of the market.

On Twitter, the Ice-Universe leaker posted intriguing renders of the Galaxy S21 that could very well match up with real marketing imagery. The camera module of the device would not be the same color as its back, which would give the smartphone a two-tone style like the first Pixels. If all this is confirmed, we might love it!

The Galaxy S21’s design is unique and deserves praise. pic.twitter.com/WlZ84xbS6m – Ice universe (@UniverseIce) November 28, 2020

A much more luxurious design

The Galaxy S21 would almost look like iPhone 12. The edges of the device would be flat and metallic, giving it a more premium look than its predecessor. Only the black model would have a camera module in the same color as its back since the other colors would rely on a more original approach. Samsung would intelligently alternate between a glossy finish and a matte finish, which could be very nice once in hand.

According to rumors, it is on January 15 that Samsung will unveil its new smartphones. By then, as usual, the leaks should multiply.