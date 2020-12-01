Home Technology Tech news Galaxy S21: for its future smartphone, Samsung would choose a much more...
TechnologyTech news

Galaxy S21: for its future smartphone, Samsung would choose a much more original design

By kenyan

New renderings posted on social media show the two-tone look that future Samsung Galaxy S21s could have. After a fairly bland 2020 generation, the Korean manufacturer could appeal to lovers of originality in 2021.

As tradition dictates, Samsung could be the first manufacturer to unveil a new high-end smartphone in January 2021. Thanks to a few leaks, we know in particular that this smartphone would use a fairly original design in order to distinguish itself from the rest of the market.

On Twitter, the Ice-Universe leaker posted intriguing renders of the Galaxy S21 that could very well match up with real marketing imagery. The camera module of the device would not be the same color as its back, which would give the smartphone a two-tone style like the first Pixels. If all this is confirmed, we might love it!

A much more luxurious design

The Galaxy S21 would almost look like iPhone 12. The edges of the device would be flat and metallic, giving it a more premium look than its predecessor. Only the black model would have a camera module in the same color as its back since the other colors would rely on a more original approach. Samsung would intelligently alternate between a glossy finish and a matte finish, which could be very nice once in hand.

According to rumors, it is on January 15 that Samsung will unveil its new smartphones. By then, as usual, the leaks should multiply.

Related news

Apple One: a bug for the first renewals

Tech news kenyan -
Early Apple One users are reporting concerns about renewing their subscription after the 30-day free trial period. Just a month after the launch of...
Read more

Nintendo finally simplifies sharing photos and videos from the Switch

Tech news kenyan -
Better late than never. Nintendo is now rolling out a major update for both versions of its Switch console which will finally allow...
Read more

These stolen access to emails from hundreds of business executives are sold for up to $ 1,500

Tech news kenyan -
The identifiers of presidents and directors are sold secretly for between $ 100 and $ 1,500 each. They allow fraudulent bank transfers to...
Read more
Load more

Trending

Murkomen reveals what President Uhuru’s allies plotted to do to DP...

News Alfred Kiura -
Elgeyo-Marakwet County Senator Kipchumba Murkomen has claimed that President Uhuru Kenyatta’s allies wanted to remove Deputy President William Ruto from the government even before...
Read more

Fierce Cop Hessy warns outlawed Nakuru gangs terrorizing residents – Photos...

News Connie Mukenyi -
Nakuru residents are living in fear, not knowing when the outlawed sects will strike again in the Kivumbini area. However, fierce cop, popularly known...
Read more

Martha Karua wins millions in case with Waiguru

News Connie Mukenyi -
Senior counsel Martha Karua has won herself ksh 2.7 million on Monday the 30th of November 2020 in a case with Kirinyaga governor Anne...
Read more

Other? Metal monolith now appears in Romania (and the mystery...

World kenyan -
Another monolith is found, this time in Europe Image: Reproduction A mysterious metal monolith appeared in...
Read more

Ruto’s presidential bid strengthens after youth launch the Wasupa na Ruto...

News Connie Mukenyi -
Deputy President William Ruto's 2022 presidential bid seems to be getting stronger after a youthful group of ladies decided to join his team. The group,...
Read more

Hatutoki n’go mkitaka mjinyonge! – Comedian Eric Omondi dares NMS boss...

Entertainment Alfred Kiura -
Award-winning comedian Eric Omondi has dared Nairobi Metropolitan Service boss Mohammed Badi to demolish his newly opened studios now known as Eric Omondi’s Studios’...
Read more

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke