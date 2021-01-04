Galaxy S21 Ultra video details features of One UI 3.1

The launch of the Galaxy S21 is scheduled for January 14, but practically the entire technical file of the phone has already leaked in recent months. In the most recent video that circulates on the web, you can see some details about the next version of the Samsung interface, the One UI 3.1, at the Galaxy S21 Ultra. The software is based on Android 11 and it should come installed at the factory on the company’s new smartphones.

Camera app gets more intuitive

The changes are subtle compared to what is already known from One UI 3.0, recently released for some of the brand’s premium models. One of the novelties is the video resolution setting that is now displayed on the recording screen (you no longer need to go to the Settings of the camera app to change them).

Probably Samsung wants to promote some features that she talked about a lot, but that ended up being hidden, like the 8K recording. You will also be able to record with the front and rear cameras simultaneously, as well as activate a focus enhancement mode on photographs.

Apparently, the background blur function, previously called “Live focus”, is now called “Portrait” (“Portrait”), a nomenclature that is most popular in the industry and among users. Likewise, “Video with dynamic focus” should be called “Video with portrait mode”, or something similar to that.

S Pen support

Confirming the expansion of S Pen support for the Galaxy S line, the video shows some definitions of the smart pen on the S21 Ultra. The accessory will allow you to use the Air View and Air Command features, also present in the Note series.

Tighter integration between tablet and mobile

The leak also reveals a continuity mode, to work more integrated between smartphone and tablet. With it, you can copy text and images on one device and paste on the other, as well as work where you left off on Samsung Internet and Samsung Notes.

To use the feature, devices must be connected to the same Samsung account and Wi-Fi network. Bluetooth must also be turned on.

One UI 3.1 availability

Although it is expected for the 14th of January, with the arrival of the Galaxy S21 line, there is still no information on when the One UI 3.1 arrives on the other phones of the brand.

It is possible for the manufacturer to provide more schedule information during the Galaxy Unpacked 2021 – until then, follow the coverage of Tecnoblog to know what to expect from the next generation of Samsung smartphones.

With information: XDA Developers