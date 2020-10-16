Home Technology Tech news Galaxy Tab S7 and Buds Live: what does a musician and a...
TechnologyTech news

Galaxy Tab S7 and Buds Live: what does a musician and a skateboarder have to do with it? – Videos

By kenyan

There is no doubt that one of the main functions of a soundtrack is to arouse the right emotion. That is why they are so important in an advertising campaign.

Continuing the Create With Galaxy project, a campaign created with the launches of Samsung, we present the musician Guilherme Zomer, responsible for creating, mixing and mastering all the project’s tracks, using Galaxy Buds Live and Galaxy Tab S7.

Skateboarder Lucas Xaparral isolated the noises, and approved the track in a skate session dedicated to the #CreatComGalaxy campaign. And you, what you think?

To follow this story, search for the hashtag #CreateGalaxy on your Instagram. And learn more about Samsung Ecosystem.

Vote for Canaltech to win the IBEST Award

Follow the Canaltech! Newsletter, apps, podcast and social networks!

Related news

Tech news

PR judge forces WhatsApp to delete viral video and identify author

kenyan -
The Electoral Justice of Cascavel (PR) determined that WhatsApp prevents the circulation of a video that would be "defaming" the current mayor and...
Read more
Tech news

Criticism | Nocturne is a good film even though it is simplistic

kenyan -
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s99NZMZ147I Personally, there is more than one terror in Night: the direct way in which he deals with the issue of competitiveness -...
Read more
Tech news

OSIRIS-REx: NASA will broadcast live probe landing on asteroid Bennu

kenyan -
Landing a robotic spacecraft on an asteroid may not seem as exciting as landing humans on the moon, but the OSIRIS-REx mission, which...
Read more
Load more

Popular Stories

Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke