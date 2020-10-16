Galaxy that intrigued scientists in 2016 is not as different as imagined

In 2016, the Dragonfly 44 galaxy was discovered and caught the attention of astronomers around the world because it appeared to be formed almost entirely of dark matter. It is 300 million light years away and seemed to contradict what we know today about the formation of galaxies in the universe. But recent studies indicate that it is not as strange as it looked.

Astronomers know that there is something invisible in the universe, known as “dark matter”. It is not possible to observe it directly, but the formation of galaxies can only be explained when we consider the presence of this mysterious component. Scientific calculations show that 85% of the mass of the entire universe is composed of dark matter, but the Dragonfly galaxy appeared to be composed of 99.9% of this invisible ingredient.

Pieter van Dokkum, author of a study on the discovery at that time, said that the galaxy has a mass equivalent to the Milky Way, but with “so few stars that it would be quickly dismembered, unless something is holding them back”. That something is a huge amount of dark energy. More precisely, 10,000 times more dark matter than stars. In fact, this is the only explanation to justify these observations, but no one could explain how such a different galaxy could form. An anomaly that astronomical models could not predict or simulate.

The Dragonfly 44 galaxy (Image: Reproduction / Teymoor Saifollahi / NASA / HST)

So a team decided to investigate further to find out if Dragonfly 44 is really that different or if the readings were wrong. This team is made up of members from different parts of the world and was led by the Kapteyn Institute at the University of Groningen (Netherlands). They found that things are not so. First, they found that the total number of globular clusters around this galaxy is just 20, while the previous study suggested 80. When calculations are applied, this much smaller amount causes the amount of dark matter to be drastically reduced .

So, they concluded that the total amount of dark matter is about 300 times that of luminous matter, which means that it is not far from the normal amount in this type of galaxy. Ignacio Trujillo, one of the co-authors of the new article, explains that with this new number of globular clusters detected, “the amount of dark matter in Dragonfly 44 is in line with what is expected for this type of galaxies. The proportion of visible and dark matter is not more than 1 in 10,000, but 1 in 300 ”.

The total number of globular clusters around a galaxy is intrinsically linked to the total mass of that galaxy. So, by erroneously pointing out that there were 80 of them around Dragonfly 44, previous studies concluded that the total mass of this galaxy was equivalent to that of the Milky Way. The calculation was correct, but the number of clusters was wrong. Interestingly, scientists still cannot explain the relationship between the total number of globulars and the total mass of the galaxy – this is purely observational knowledge, as explained by Johan H. Knapen, another co-author of the new article, recently published in the Monthly Edital of the Royal Astronomical Society.

Source: EurekAlert!