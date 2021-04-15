Galaxy Watch 4 may have battery from the same supplier as the Galaxy Note 7

Samsung and Amperex Technology Limited have recently done business again, and the partnership should ultimately pay off for both parties. The Chinese battery manufacturer is expected to supply the component for the Galaxy Watch 4, a watch to be announced soon by the South Korean giant.

The relationship between the two has been a long time stalled after problems with the Galaxy Note 7. Since the device was discontinued and recalled worldwide due to battery explosions, the relationship between ATL and Samsung has been put on hold, with some participation in the device production chain in 2019. Recently, the Chinese company was responsible for part of the energy components of the Galaxy S21 series, and now the partnership should start to be strengthened, according to the Korean website. THE ELEC.

Industry sources revealed to the publication that the Chinese manufacturer will supply the 240 mAh battery of the 41 mm model of the new Galaxy Watch 4 (name not yet confirmed), while Samsung SDI will be producing the 350 mAh tank of the 45 version. mm. If this is confirmed, the smaller model will have a 7 mAh reduction in charging capacity, while the larger one will have an increase of 10 mAh.

The choice for ATL can be understood as a reduction in the manufacturing costs of the new smart watches. In addition to the Galaxy S21 series, the Chinese is also part of the production chain for other Samsung wearables, having recently replaced the Chinese EVE Energy and the German Barta in supplying the battery of the Galaxy Buds, whose carrying case may have an ATL component. or Samsung SDI.

What to expect from the Galaxy Watch 4

The new line of smart watches from Samsung should have two models, the Galaxy Watch 4 and the Galaxy Watch Active 4, with two sizes each, 40/41 mm and 44/45 mm. The Tizen operating system must be switched to Wear OS, developed by Google and with more applications available to increase the device’s features.

Among the new features is the presence of a blood glucose level monitor, which must use technology based on Raman spectroscopy, a photonic technique that is able to obtain chemical and structural information on various materials, solutions or compounds using light. That is, the smartwatch could measure blood glucose without having to come into direct contact with it. An interesting resource for diabetics or even those who have family cases to be able to monitor blood glucose.

More information about the Galaxy Watch 4 and Active 4 should appear in the coming weeks, as well as more details about the Galaxy Buds 2. Samsung has an event scheduled for next April 28, in which it should present new Galaxy Books, and for now there is no information about the possibility of new wearables being part of the presentation.