Galaxy Z Flip 2: foldable has bigger battery, hinge improvements and more

While celebrating the recent sales success of the new Galaxy Z Fold 2, Samsung also continues to work on the successor to the Galazy Z Flip, which recently won a variant with 5G. This week, we saw that this model is already the best-selling foldable from the South Korean.

Therefore, the market expectation is that the Galaxy Z Flip 2 will be improved to become even more competitive. According to the Chun leak, Samsung should continue to use UTG technology in the device, which will be improved thanks to a partnership with Corning.

It is too early to know if the partnership will result in a more resistant flexible glass. Still, the companies work together to create a durable coating for foldable smartphones. Anyway, one thing is already certain: the device will have a larger external screen.

Another improvement that should be implemented by Samsung is in the hinge. Apparently, the company wants to make the Z Flip 2 more rigid and for that you must use a new mechanism. In addition, the South Korean is also studying ways to “shield” this novelty from dust and other smaller particles.

Finally, Samsung finally heard the public’s outcry and will deliver a bigger battery on the Galaxy Z Flip 2. For now, we still don’t know the full capacity, but everything points to something much larger than the current 3,300 mAh.

As expected, Samsung did not comment on the leak. Therefore, we warn that everything should still be considered as just another market rumor.

Looking forward to the new Galaxy Z Flip 2? Tell us your opinion here in the comments.