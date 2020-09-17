Home Technology Tech news Galaxy Z Flip 2: foldable has bigger battery, hinge improvements and more
TechnologyTech news

Galaxy Z Flip 2: foldable has bigger battery, hinge improvements and more

By kenyan

While celebrating the recent sales success of the new Galaxy Z Fold 2, Samsung also continues to work on the successor to the Galazy Z Flip, which recently won a variant with 5G. This week, we saw that this model is already the best-selling foldable from the South Korean.

Therefore, the market expectation is that the Galaxy Z Flip 2 will be improved to become even more competitive. According to the Chun leak, Samsung should continue to use UTG technology in the device, which will be improved thanks to a partnership with Corning.

It is too early to know if the partnership will result in a more resistant flexible glass. Still, the companies work together to create a durable coating for foldable smartphones. Anyway, one thing is already certain: the device will have a larger external screen.

Another improvement that should be implemented by Samsung is in the hinge. Apparently, the company wants to make the Z Flip 2 more rigid and for that you must use a new mechanism. In addition, the South Korean is also studying ways to “shield” this novelty from dust and other smaller particles.

Finally, Samsung finally heard the public’s outcry and will deliver a bigger battery on the Galaxy Z Flip 2. For now, we still don’t know the full capacity, but everything points to something much larger than the current 3,300 mAh.

As expected, Samsung did not comment on the leak. Therefore, we warn that everything should still be considered as just another market rumor.

Looking forward to the new Galaxy Z Flip 2? Tell us your opinion here in the comments.

Related news

Tech news

Flamengo vs. Independiente del Valle: how to watch Libertadores online

kenyan -
Is today! After a long time, the current Libertadores champion returns to the field for the main club tournament in the Americas....
Read more
Tech news

Chrome OS tests new media controls and should look more like Android 11

kenyan -
One of Google’s main goals is to deliver an integrated experience between Android and Chrome OS. Therefore, the search giant has been launching...
Read more
Tech news

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro: leak confirms Snapdragon 865 Plus chipset, 144 Hz screen and more

kenyan -
And it seems that the public is already closer than imagined to officially view the top-of-the-line Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro smartphone. Recently, several pieces...
Read more
Load more

FOLLOW US

15,777FansLike
3,538FollowersFollow

Popular Stories

iOS 14 has a release date confirmed by Apple

Tech news kenyan -
During the event held on the afternoon of Tuesday (15), Apple confirmed that the new versions of its operating systems for mobile devices...
Read more

Worst malware in August: Emotet remains on top and Qbot gains...

Tech news kenyan -
Each month, Check Point's team of security researchers release the Global Threat Index listing the most widespread and dangerous malware over the past...
Read more

Ransomware and phishing lead most popular scams in the second quarter...

Tech news kenyan -
The new coronavirus pandemic (SARS-CoV-2) changed everyone's life, including the hackers who, in the second quarter of 2020, brought COVID-19 to the center...
Read more

Red Dead Redemption 2 could be the next free game from...

Tech news kenyan -
Epic Games can make the game available Red Dead Redemption 2 free next Friday (11). The information is based on the fact that...
Read more

COVID-19 may affect the brain, causing delusions and confusion, according to...

Tech news kenyan -
It is no longer a secret that COVID-19 has a certain impact on the brain, something that has already generated research done in...
Read more

Sony A7C leaks images with 24MP full-frame sensor and compact body;...

Tech news kenyan -
Recognized in the most varied market segments, Sony is one of the leading specialists when it comes to image sensors and cameras. Despite...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke