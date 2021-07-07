Galaxy Z Fold 3 gets new images that “confirm” camera below the screen

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 just got a few more rendered images that show off its likely look. This time, the material — which was published by the leaker Ice Universe — reveals what the front panel will look like, more specifically to highlight the selfie camera positioned below the screen.

Samsung’s folding cell phone leaks have been constant and, with each new rumor, we know even more specs and features of the device. However, a speculation that has been made for some time is still the target of many doubts: will the cell phone have the camera built-in below the panel or not?

The leaker Ice Universe is one of the supporters of this possibility and has already revealed some details about this technology before. Now he has published two photos of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 with this feature, which show the camera under the screen. As discussed earlier, the front sensor is still visible under the display, but the solution is more unobtrusive than the traditional hole-shaped cutout on the screen.

I think it’s better to be more rigorous pic.twitter.com/o7A1ceMRbq — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) July 7, 2021

Based on previous rumors, we already know that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 must be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 mobile platform, with 12GB of RAM. It will feature a large 7.55-inch screen, while the external display will be 6.23 inches, both with a 120 Hz refresh rate. wires and 15W without cables. Finally, the device will still support the S Pen and will be IP certified for water resistance.