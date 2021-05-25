Game of Thrones | Serious derivative of Princess Nymeria would already have screenwriter

HBO Max can’t wait to have series on hand headliners the same weight as Stranger Things, The Mandalorian or The Boys, from competitors Netflix, Disney + and Amazon Prime Video, respectively. And one of its most promising properties in this regard is game of Thrones, which would have several projects in progress. One of them is a derivative series focused on Princess Nymeria, which this Tuesday (25) got news from interesting behind the scenes.

According to Hot Deadline sources, Amanda Segel, executive co-producer of Helstrom and Person of Interest, both from Hulu, was chosen to write the plot of the attraction, which involves the protagonist of the title and the adventure in which she takes her people on 10,000 ships. Segel has already been a producer of The Good Wife, at CBS, and executive producer of the drama The Mist, adaptation based on the work of Stephen King on Spike TV. She also participates in the development of a TV series based on the game Skull and Bones, from Ubisoft.

The story must address the journey taken by the warrior queen Princess Nymeria and the surviving members of the Roinares, who traveled from Essos to Dorne, after their defeat by the Free City of Valyria in the Second Spice War. These events take place about 1,000 years before the events known in The Chronicles of ice and Fire, which are the source of inspiration for game of Thrones on HBO. The giant wolf of Arya Stark, played on the small screens by Maisie Williams, was named after Nymeria.

For now, HBO has not officially spoken about Segel’s lineup.

Other derivatives

It is worth mentioning that HBO would already be producing three other series derived from game of Thrones. House of the Dragon is based on the books Fire & Blood and The World of Ice & Fire, focusing on Casa Targaryen and the events of the period known as Dance of the Dragons. This is the attraction with the most advanced works, including the entire cast already revealed, with the participation of Matt Smith and Eve Best as Rhaenys and Daemon Targaryen.

Another project, unveiled in March, is 9 Voyages, which stars Captain Corlys Velaryon on his journey with the Sea Snake across Westeros and the mysterious locations of Yi Ti and Leng. Bruno Heller, creator of Gotham, would already be linked to the title. HBO would also be eyeing an adaptation set in the Baixada das Pulgas, which served as a refuge for Arya Stark in the main series; in a conversion of Tales of Dunk & Egg and in an animation, also connected to game of Thrones.

As you can see, HBO Max has many plans for game of Thrones. House of the Dragon is already expected for some time in 2022, also in conventional HBO, however, the other productions still do not have a premiere forecast.