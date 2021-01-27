Game Pass reaches 18 million users and marks success on Xbox

O Game Pass it keeps growing. Microsoft reported that the subscription service for Xbox and Windows 10 now has 18 million subscribers, three million more than the numbers released in September 2020. The brand is noteworthy, since the platform is one of the main flags of the company’s consoles at the moment.

The success of the Game Pass, coupled with the successful launch of the Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X, has meant that Microsoft has increased its gaming profits by 51%, compared to last year.

Game Pass is a subscription service that gives you access to more than 100 games in the catalog, to download and play as many times as you want. In November, subscribers received more than 50 titles from EA Play, in partnership with Electronic Arts, without needing more for that. Add xCloud, which lets you play on mobile phones, via streaming.

It is worth remembering that the Game Pass Ultimate, which has a slightly more expensive value, also includes access to Xbox Live Gold, which allows you to play online and also gives you free games monthly, in addition to discounts.

More games and controversy

In addition, Microsoft recently announced that it would double the price of the Xbox Live Gold subscription in the U.S. – possibly to encourage more people to sign up for Game Pass Ultimate – but backed out and gave up on the increase, after community complaints.

Even so, the Game Pass numbers keep growing – and they shouldn’t stop for a long time. The company has been investing heavily in the catalog, including all “first party” releases, that is, produced by studios that are owned by Microsoft itself.

Another detail that concerns the catalog is that Microsoft acquired, still in 2020, Bethesda and its internal studios. This will cause, eventually, all Bethesda games for the Xbox line to be in the Game Pass, for its subscribers.

With information: The Verge.