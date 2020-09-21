Home Technology Tech news Game Pass subscriber base growth spikes 50% since pandemic began
Game Pass subscriber base growth spikes 50% since pandemic began

By kenyan

Since last year, Microsoft has focused a lot of efforts on improving the Game Pass. It is a subscription service that includes a library of more than 100 games from the company and partner studios, including first-party releases as soon as they are released.

So, this is an economical way to purchase games that power the Xbox One. And well, in the second half of 2019 came the Game Pass Ultimate, which comes with a Live Gold subscription for online multiplayer, as well as the free Games With Deals .

As if the equivalent service for PCs was not enough, it was launched in beta, and more recently it entered the same package, without additional costs, Xbox Cloud Streaming.

And well, Microsoft is reaping the rewards of these new decisions involving the service: from April to September, the growth in the subscriber base was 50%. And the numbers were already huge: 10 million in the fourth month of 2020, which means that the addition has since been 5 million new subscribers. Between March and April the whole world began to feel the effects of the new coronavirus, which led most countries to adopt measures of social isolation, which increased the demand for home entertainment.

The company has already highlighted that the Game Pass will play a central role in the next generation of games, and will even include EA Play also without additional costs in the service. That is, the Game Pass has never been so attractive and complete. Many will be content to own an Xbox Series S and X without the need to purchase additional games, with a robust library offered in the subscription service.

It is worth remembering that today (21) Microsoft confirmed the purchase of Zenimax Media, owner of none other than Bethesda (Fallout, Doom, Rage, Wolfenstein, The Elder Scrolls, Quake and others).

Remember, TudoCelular developed a tutorial for those interested in purchasing the Game Pass Ultimate until 2023 with up to 70% discount.

And do you think Microsoft is doing a good job of making Game Pass stand out on the front lines of its next generation of consoles? Already subscribed to the service? Tell us in the comments!

