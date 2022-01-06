Genshin Impact | Zhongli, Ganyu and Xiao Ascension Guide

Genshin Impact is an open-world RPG and, at the same time, a gacha. Games of this genre have a scheme of leveling up their characters and, in this case, it’s called Ascension. To ascend a character in Genshin, the player must acquire an amount of game resources and have the necessary level. In miHoYo’s title, characters reach level 90 and have 6 levels to ascend.

In game update 2.4, we will have the return of some warriors that have been available for some time. Xiao, Zhongli and Ganyu are the three characters from the Liyue region who return for a special banner. To help you with this, we have separated the materials needed for ascension from each of them.

Zhongli

Archon Geo is one of the darlings of players in Genshin, and its Elevation materials are located primarily in Liyue, the character’s home location. To raise your Zhongli’s level, you’ll need Prithiva Topaz, Cor Lapis, Earth Tower and evolutionary variations of Slime Condensate.

The Earth Tower is gained by defeating the Hypostasis Geo bosses. Prithiva Topaz items can be obtained by making Primal Dragarto and fulfilling the Northern Wolf Challenge, in addition to the daily quests. Lifting supplies can also be purchased at the Liyue and Mondstadt Gift Shops. Check below the list with the amount of items and Mora that will be needed to raise the level of Zhongli:

Rise Level and Maximum Level lives Character Elevation Material Local Specialty common material 1 20/40 20,000 Prithiva Topaz Sliver (1) Color Pencil (3) Slime Condensate (3) two 40/50 40,000 Prithiva Topaz Fragment (3) and Earth Tower (2) Color Pencil (10) Slime Condensate (10) 3 50/60 60,000 Prithiva Topaz Fragment (6) and Earth Tower (4) Color Pencil (20) Slime secretion (12) 4 60/70 80,000 Prithiva Topaz Piece (3) and Earth Tower (8) Color Pencil (30) Slime secretion (18) 5 70/80 100,000 Prithiva Topaz Piece (6) and Earth Tower (12) Color Pencil (45) Essence of Slime (12) 6 80/90 120,000 Prithiva Topaz Gem (6) and Earth Tower (20) Color Pencil (60) Essence of Slime (24)

Xiao

The spearman Anemo returns to the game for the second time, during the Ritual Lantern Festival alongside Zhongli and Ganyu. Guardian Yaksha has similarities to Ganyu and Zhongli in lifting materials. With Qingxin flower as Ganyu and Slime items as Archon Geo, getting this character’s resources isn’t necessarily difficult, but you’ll have to spend some time hunting flowers in Liyue’s mountains.

The Juvenile Jade, needed to evolve Xiao, is obtained through Primordial Dragart, one of the common bosses in Genshin Impact. Turquoise Vayuda items can be purchased in the same way as other character elevation materials, through daily quests, boss fights, and shopping at gift shops. Check below the items needed to raise Xiao’s level:

Rise Level and Maximum Level lives Character Elevation Material Local Specialty common material 1 20/40 20,000 Vayuda Turquoise Chip (1) Qingxin (3) Slime Condensate (3) two 40/50 40,000 Fragment of Turquoise Vayuda (3) and Juvenile Jade (2) Qingxin (10) Slime Condensate (15) 3 50/60 60,000 Fragment of Turquoise Vayuda (6) and Juvenile Jade (4) Qingshin (20) Slime secretion (12) 4 60/70 80,000 Piece of Turquoise Vayuda (3) and Juvenile Jade (8) Qingxin (30) Slime secretion (18) 5 70/80 100,000 Piece of Turquoise Vayuda (6) and Juvenile Jade (12) Qingxin (45) Essence of Slime (12) 6 80/90 120,000 Vayuda Turquoise Gem (6) and Juvenile Jade (20) Qingxin (60) Essence of Slime (24)

Ganyu

Archer Cryo is one of the best DPS (damage per second) in the game and now returns for the second time to the list of playable characters. The Qixing emissary also needs the Qingxin flower, as does Xiao. The Frost Core is another character’s Ascension material, which can be acquired by defeating the Regisvine Cryo — as it is one of the first common bosses in Genshin Impact, it is very easy to be defeated.

The common material, Nectar of the Giant Flower, can be obtained by battling the Giant Flowers scattered around the map. You’ll get Jade Shivada by following bosses, fulfilling daily quests and at gift shops. Check out all Ganyu Elevation Items below.

Rise Level and Maximum Level lives Character Elevation Material Local Specialty common material 1 20/40 20,000 Jade Shivada Sliver (1) Qingxin (3) Giant Flower Nectar (3) two 40/50 40,000 Jade Shivada Fragment (3) and Frost Core (2) Qingxin (10) Giant Flower Nectar (15) 3 50/60 60,000 Jade Shivada Fragment (6) and Frost Core (4) Qingshin (20) Bright Nectar (12) 4 60/70 80,000 Jade Shivada Piece (3) and Frost Core (8) Qingxin (30) Brilliant Nectar (18) 5 70/80 100,000 Jade Shivada Piece (6) and Frost Core (12) Qingxin (45) Elemental Nectar (12) 6 80/90 120,000 Jade Shivada Gem (6) and Frost Core (20) Qingxin (60) Elemental Nectar (24)

These are all the materials needed to level up the three 5-star characters who are returning to the Genshin Impact during the 2.4 update. Share on social networks and help friends who want to face this mission.

Genshin Impact is available for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Android and iOS devices. A Nintendo Switch version is still under development.