Giant spider “invades” houses and frightens residents of Belo Horizonte neighborhood

In the neighborhood of Buriti, in Belo Horizonte, residents are frightened by the appearance of a spider species in their homes. The creatures, which measure roughly the size of an adult person’s hand, are appearing in buildings and causing panic.

Since they started appearing, residents have been sharing photos and testimonies on the emergence of the creatures, who are entering the apartments to take refuge on social media. The biggest concern is with the stings and effects of the poison, especially if animals and children are the victims.

In an interview with the Estado de Minas newspaper, experts say that the spider is of the species phoneutria, popularly known as the spider spider. The animal can, in fact, sting humans and animals, being also a little aggressive. The bite of the animal can be quite painful, in addition to having some side effects, such as vomiting and tachycardia. However, there is no need to despair about the toxicity of the poison, because in addition to being moderate, there is adequate medical care for the bite of the wand.

Adalberto Santos, an arachnologist who works in the Department of Zoology of the Institute of Biological Sciences at UFMG, told the newspaper that children and domestic animals are most at risk, and that it is necessary to seek medical attention if there is a bite. “Anyway, there is no reason to panic. The yellow scorpion, for example, is much more dangerous. It is not to play with these animals, of course, but they are also not monsters”, says the professional.

The arachnologist says that when there is a spider spider inside the house, unfortunately, it will be necessary to build up the courage to take it out of the house and not kill it, as they are important for biodiversity. The professional recommends securing the animal in a pot, preferably with the help of a long-handled object, and dropping it in the woods. If there is an infestation or frequent appearance, you will need to contact the Zoonoses Control Center or even a pest control company.

The spider expert said that the emergence of firecrackers in homes is not an unusual phenomenon, but a process that takes place after urban areas invade their habitats. “With the urban expansion, the condominiums are being built in natural environments. We are the invaders”, he points out. Santos also says that it has become common for firecrackers to appear in urban environments and that they like places with debris. So, if some of them are “breaking into” homes, their home has been destroyed somewhere.