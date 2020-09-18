Home Technology Tech news Gigabyte confirms Nvidia GeForce RTX 3000 GPUs not yet announced in website...
Gigabyte confirms Nvidia GeForce RTX 3000 GPUs not yet announced in website code

Now, a new leak, again courtesy of VideoCardz with “help” from Gigabyte, basically confirms the existence of several GPU models that are being prepared by the American manufacturer. Analyzing the website where buyers of the new line cards produced by Gigabyte can redeem their copy of Watch Dogs Legion, the publication was able to get a list containing all the company’s models.

Some of them prove the existence of an RTX 3080 with 20GB of VRAM, an RTX 3070 of 16GB and a 3060 of 8GB. Interestingly, some of the model numbers also include a letter S, which may indicate that SUPER variants are already in production. According to another leak that has been certain so far, it should not be long before news about these new GPUs are released, with the first of them arriving next to the RTX 3070, at the end of October. We can only wait for more details.

