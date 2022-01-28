GitHub now supports 2-factor authentication on Android and iOS

GitHub mobile app users can now use two-factor authentication in the program. The novelty was released last Tuesday (23), and aims to increase the security of developers registered on the platform.

Two-factor authentication in the GitHub Mobile app means that every time a user of the platform tries to log into their account on any device, whether computer or tablet, an alert is sent to the cell phone where the program is installed.

By clicking on the notification, the user will have access to the authentication code, which, after being typed in the place where the login was requested, will allow access to the account. The novelty is now available to all users of the GitHub Mobile app, both on iOS and Android.

The GitHub Mobile app

Although the novelty in GitHub Mobile is focused on security, the application has several other functions, mainly serving as an optimized way to access discussions in the platform’s repositories on smartphones and to review code without needing the computer.

With the addition of two-factor authentication through the app, it becomes a fundamental part of the platform system, being recommended as an important security measure for developers registered on GitHub.