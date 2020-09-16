Globoplay and Telecine launch combo with catalog of films within the streaming service

On Wednesday (16), Telecine and Globoplay announced the availability of a new subscription combo, which contains both Grupo Globo’s main streaming service and Telecine Play, to access the full catalog of films from the movie theater.

The Telecine + Globoplay package can be purchased for R $ 49.90 per month. This price represents almost 20% off the full cost of the platforms, when signed individually.

In addition to the original, exclusive, national and international content and all of Globo’s programming, the combo also entitles you to the complete catalog with more than 2,000 films from the Telecine channels – with unpublished and exclusive productions.

The novelty is launched just over two weeks after the streaming platform also began to house the group’s closed TV channels. The service also features live signals from Premiere and Combate.

To subscribe to the new Telecine + Globoplay package, the user needs to enter the dedicated page within the film hub website (on this link) and close the contract with the same Globo account that logs in to the streaming.

