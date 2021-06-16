Glove full of sensors promises to improve communication through gestures

Researchers at Comenius University in Slovakia have created a new system for recognizing hand gestures. With five inertial sensors placed on each of the fingers, the glove can identify a much larger amount of signals used during communication.

WaveGlove has custom hardware based on a network architecture known as a “transformer”, which is responsible for all natural language processing work. The technology increases the accuracy of the classification of gestures and allows the use of a much richer and more varied vocabulary.

“The presence of multiple sensors allows us to design a denser vocabulary compared to individual handheld sensors. The gestures we classify using various sensors are similar to those we already use in our daily lives. This makes the use of a device like WaveGlove easier and more natural”, explains the engineer responsible for the prototype, Matej Kralik.

waveglove

With the new recognition system, the researchers were able to gather two sets of data with more than 11,000 samples of hand gestures. They also developed two vocabularies with different gestures: one containing eight full-hand movements and another with 10 more complex signs, in which the fingers move in different ways.

After compiling the data for each set of gestures, the scientists compared more than ten methods of classification and gesture recognition. The main objective is to make the whole system standardized, creating a kind of universal language that can be used by a human operator.

“As far as we know, we created the first publicly available multi-sensory dataset with a solid and meaningful foundation in the area of ​​hand gesture recognition, using sensors spread across all fingers and without compromising the effectiveness of the system,” says Kralik.

Future

The researchers’ idea is to improve the gesture recognition devices already on the market that work with only one sensor attached. Furthermore, the new multi-sensory system could be used in applications to improve communication between humans and machines in the future.

In a next step, the researchers intend to increase WaveGlove’s gestural vocabulary, enabling the device to recognize and translate the gestures used in sign languages ​​to help people with some type of hearing impairment communicate.

“Now we intend to explore the fine-tuning of the transformer technology-based model, increasing the size and variability of the dataset to expand the multi-sensory gesture vocabulary, making the device more practical and versatile for use in common everyday situations”, complete Matej Kralik.