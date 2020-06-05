GM may be developing van eltrica for logstica companies

Still without major details revealed, the main expeculation realizes that this new vehicle can bring some of the characteristics expected by the next generations of electric cars of the brand, which consequently would include a new battery developed by GM itself called Ultium.

With regard to production, it is expected that this uses as a base the Detroit-Hamtramck plant, located in the American city of Michigan, not yet being confirmed under which of the brands this launch will be made (are possibilities chevrolet, GMC and Maven).

It is also worth remembering that GM had already confirmed that it intends to manufacture at least 20 models of electric vehicles by 2023, which is possibly only one of all projects developed to achieve this goal.

Among the potential buyers for this new vehicle, we have as main possibilities Amazon and UPS, which recently ordered together 110,000 electric vans from other suppliers, which includes Rivian and Arrival as main partners in these specific cases.