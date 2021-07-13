Gmail will authenticate company logos to prevent phishing scams

Google announced on Monday (12) a new authentication system for Gmail that aims to prevent famous brands from being used to turn consumers into victims of phishing scams. An agreement with the AuthIndicators Work Group calls for the use of Message Identification Marking (BIMI) technology for the use of official logos in emails sent by companies.

BIMI is described by its authors as an “email specification that allows the use of brand-controlled logos within supported email clients”. Using DMARC authentication, corporations will be able to include their logos next to the title of each message, which will allow them to easily identify legitimate senders.

According to Google, the display of logos will only be performed when messages have been approved by Gmail’s verification system. While bringing more security to consumers, the solution promises to be a means for brands to ensure a more immersive experience for their target audiences.

Initially, the certification process for the images used will be done by Entrust Datacard and DigiCert. Google will conduct the first tests of the system in the coming weeks, working with a limited number of unidentified partners and is already encouraging interested companies to adopt DMARC authentication in their systems.

If the pilot is successful, the search giant expects the new authentication system to become a standard part of Gmail within a few months. However, the company will not force any partner to adopt it, allowing the standard to be used only by those who believe in the advantages it brings.