Gmail with a new face? Google would be reviewing the icon of its popular email app

You may not have even noticed, but Google is gradually reshaping the visual identity of all its products and redesigning its application icons. They are getting even more minimalist and, in some cases, even abstract, abusing the four colors that make up the brand’s brand kit (red, yellow, blue and green). The only one that remains unchanged is the poor Gmail.

However, it seems that this scenario is about to change. 9to5Google claims to have received, from the Mountain View Giant itself, a supposed monochrome sketch of what might be the next version of your email client icon. As we can see, it is a simple “M” with a “fatter” font and with more rounded corners than normal.

Image: Playback / 9to5Google

The classic envelope ceases to gain so much prominence and starts to be understood by the shapes and curves of the letter. Although the draft is not colored, it would not be wrong to imagine that the applied shades will follow the same color scheme mentioned above, making the Gmail logo multicolored for the first time since it was launched in 2004.

Image: Playback / 9to5Google

Since, historically speaking, redesigns on Google product icons are accompanied by great functional news, we can expect new features in the software. In June, the company said that Meet would gain more prominence within the application, making it possible to access it through a dedicated tab without having to change software.

Source: 9to5Google