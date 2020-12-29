GoDaddy pisses off employees with phishing test by promising bonuses

Imagine – you receive an email from your company about a supposed salary bonus, but in fact, you end up being the target of a prank with a kind of “lesson”. No extra money: the joke (in bad taste) was a phishing test done by GoDaddy, and made many employees and users angry this year.

According to website information Copper Courier, from Arizona, about 500 company employees received, in early December, an email promising an amount related to an alleged bonus for “a record year for GoDaddy”.

The message asked people to provide some detailed personal information, such as location, to get paid.

Happy Holidays GoDaddy! 2020 was a record year for GoDaddy, thanks to you! Although we can’t celebrate together during our annual Christmas Party, we want to show our thanks and share a unique $ 650 Christmas bonus! To ensure that you receive your one-time bonus in time for the holidays, select your location and fill in the details by Friday, December 18th.

But, in fact, it was all part of the company’s own setup to catch the most distracted. Whoever answered the email with the requested data received a message with “you failed our phishing test”. And, in addition to not receiving the promised bonus, the employee still needed to participate in safety training.

Of course, the prank left many people furious – inside and outside the company. The idea of ​​playing with extra pay in times of a pandemic was not well accepted by most people. On Twitter, many users threatened to change their hosting provider after GoDaddy’s action.

GoDaddy apologized for what happened

With the repercussion of the case on portals and social networks, GoDaddy commented on what happened:

GoDaddy takes the security of our platform very seriously. We understand that some employees were upset by the phishing attempt and considered it insensitive, for which we apologize. While the test mimics the actual attempts at stake today, we need to do better and be more responsive to our employees.

Despite the growth in customers announced by the company, during the crisis caused by COVID-19, GoDaddy dismissed and relocated hundreds of employees – which weighed even more on the criticisms made against the company.

With information: Engadget