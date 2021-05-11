Golden Globe | NBC withdraws from broadcast in protest against organization

One of the largest television networks in the United States, NBC revealed on Monday (10) that it gave up broadcasting the Golden Globe ceremony in 2022. The decision comes in protest against the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), organizing the event, after a Los Angeles Times report revealed that there were no blacks among its members.

Published in February of this year, the article shows that currently HFPA has a total of 87 members – among them, a former Miss Universe, a socialite known for her taste in furs and jewelry and a former Russian bodybuilder who stars in films of Low budget. The report also revealed that it is customary for members of the organization to represent several countries, even those with which they have no connection.

NBC says it is willing to rethink its position, but only if the group can prove that it really is committed to the profound changes it has committed to after the Los Angeles Times report. “However, a change of this magnitude takes time and work, and we feel strongly that HFPA needs time to do it right. Thus, NBC will not broadcast the 2022 Golden Globe ”, states the statement issued by the company.

Promise of profound changes

In addition to the broadcaster, companies like Netflix and Amazon have announced that they have severed ties with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. In early May, the HFPA board of directors decided to initiate a major structural reform, which involves the admission of 20 new members in 2021, with a specific focus on recruiting black people. In addition, the association eliminated the requirement that candidates be required to live in California and expanded the choice to journalists who do not work in print.

The HFPA has also instituted a new code of conduct that prohibits the receipt of promotional items and will change the way cover travel is carried out and stated that it will institute a new type of management with more professional characteristics. However, the announcement was not enough to appease the criticisms of actors like Mark Ruffalo, Jeniffer Aniston and Scarlett Johansson, and the withdrawal of NBC – one of the most traditional partners of the event – brings a severe blow to the future of the Golden Globe as an award.