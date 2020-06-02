Home Technology news Goldentec returns to the notebook market with promise to deliver robust configurations
Goldentec returns to the notebook market with promise to deliver robust configurations

Goldentec announced today, June 1st, the launch of its new line of notebooks. The company, which is a brand of ibyte, returns to the notebook market with this launch, after five years without manufacturing such devices.

The notebook that has already been released has configurations that, according to the company, delivers faster and high performance to users. It will have 8GB of RAM and its storage is allocated on a 240GB SSD.

In addition, among the main features of the product are the intel core i5 processor, its 15.6″ anti-reflective Full HD LED display with 1929 x 1080 resolution, and the 5000 mAh battery, Windows 10 operating system, plus the built-in webcam and microphone hardware. Its look has a design with alphanumeric keyboard on the side and it is manufactured in blue space color, which gives the notebook a more sophisticated touch.

It also has, on its right side, an input for Ethernet cable – which is something that has been left out in some more current notebooks, mainly to give a thinner finish to the product – a USB 3.0 input, an input for standard 3.5mm P2 headphones and a memory card reader.

On the left side, the notebook has a USB input type C, following the trend of some devices that already have this connection, another USB 3.0 input, an HDMI input and the input to the power source.

Goldentec’s new notebook weighs approximately 2.2 kilos, is 2 inches tall, 37.5 wide and 25 deep.

It is marketed at the suggested price of R $ 3.299,00 and can already be purchased on the official website of ibyte, through this link. The company also announced that in the coming weeks will be announced the entry model of its new line of notebooks.

It is worth remembering that Positivo also announced a new notebook in the Brazilian market in partnership with Deezer.

