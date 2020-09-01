Home Technology Tech Good for dogs! SKY Play adds new DOGTV channel programming to...
TechnologyTech

Good for dogs! SKY Play adds new DOGTV channel programming to streaming

By kenyan

After confirming the debut of a channel dedicated to eSports on the regular grid, SKY will now add more content to its streaming platform. SKY Play started to receive the DOGTV channel’s Happiness Week program, starting this Tuesday (1st).

Access can be made by post and prepaid customers with active recharge. The contents contain tips and curiosities about dogs. The station’s new grid now delivers programs aimed at dogs and also for their owners.

The highlights are due to the episodes “5 Curiosities about dogs’ taste”, “What types of music do dogs like?” and “5 Sports that dogs like”. In addition, the channel promises to give routine suggestions to pets indoors, during the period of social isolation, in the “5 ways to make your dog happier at home”.

The platform also offers 50 live channels via streaming and a library with more than 9 thousand different contents, such as films and series, for consumption on demand.

How to access?

SKY Play can be accessed through the official website (on this link) or the Minha SKY app, available for Android and iOS operating systems. The download can be done through the links located on the card below the text.

Did you like the new inclusion in the pay TV operator’s streaming service? Tell us!

