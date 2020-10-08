Good night, Google! Assistant may gain integrations focusing on sleep health soon

The Google Assistant is expected to gain several integrations soon and many of them can be focused on health, more specifically on sleep health. At least that’s what 9to5Google found when analyzing the APK file for the latest version of the Google mobile app.

The novelty was revealed in lines of code in the file, which indicate the arrival of a Car Mode to replace Android Auto and greater integration with services and devices that have sleep tracking, with Fitbit being one of the data providers.

According to 9to5Google, the lines of code read:

“Your Assistant will have access to your sleep data. Google Assistant will use this data to answer your sleep-related questions on your devices that have personal results turned on.”

The version analyzed was Google 11.31 beta and the first clue was “sleep_account_linking” which indicated the news seen above. It is worth saying that the acquisition of Fitbit by Google may be approved soon by the European Union soon, which matches the records found today, where the brand’s smart watches and bracelets can gain an even deeper integration.

Some of the functions that should appear soon may be integrations with the clock application so that the Assistant suggests an hour to wake up or sleep based on your daily activity, in addition to turning on, off or adjusting smart lights connected to the cell phone.

In another line of code the resources are explained in more detail:

“On devices where you have proactive health and fitness results linked, the Assistant will show you this data, suggestions and related content without you having to ask. This data also helps you troubleshoot and improve your health and fitness experience with the Assistant Once the wizard successfully fulfills your request to update, show or answer questions about this data, Google will delete your audio query. The text of your request and other usage information from the Wizard are used to troubleshoot, develop and improve the Assistant’s services. “

Finally, 9to5 states that it will be possible to disable these integrations with the Assistant if you want more privacy. However, it is worth remembering that these functions are not yet activated in any application, but since they are within the Google APK code available on the PlayStore, it is very possible that we will see them in action soon even on other watches besides Fitbit.