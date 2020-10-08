Home Technology Tech news Good night, Google! Assistant may gain integrations focusing on sleep health...
TechnologyTech news

Good night, Google! Assistant may gain integrations focusing on sleep health soon

By kenyan

The Google Assistant is expected to gain several integrations soon and many of them can be focused on health, more specifically on sleep health. At least that’s what 9to5Google found when analyzing the APK file for the latest version of the Google mobile app.

The novelty was revealed in lines of code in the file, which indicate the arrival of a Car Mode to replace Android Auto and greater integration with services and devices that have sleep tracking, with Fitbit being one of the data providers.

According to 9to5Google, the lines of code read:

“Your Assistant will have access to your sleep data. Google Assistant will use this data to answer your sleep-related questions on your devices that have personal results turned on.”

The version analyzed was Google 11.31 beta and the first clue was “sleep_account_linking” which indicated the news seen above. It is worth saying that the acquisition of Fitbit by Google may be approved soon by the European Union soon, which matches the records found today, where the brand’s smart watches and bracelets can gain an even deeper integration.

Some of the functions that should appear soon may be integrations with the clock application so that the Assistant suggests an hour to wake up or sleep based on your daily activity, in addition to turning on, off or adjusting smart lights connected to the cell phone.

In another line of code the resources are explained in more detail:

“On devices where you have proactive health and fitness results linked, the Assistant will show you this data, suggestions and related content without you having to ask. This data also helps you troubleshoot and improve your health and fitness experience with the Assistant Once the wizard successfully fulfills your request to update, show or answer questions about this data, Google will delete your audio query. The text of your request and other usage information from the Wizard are used to troubleshoot, develop and improve the Assistant’s services. “

Finally, 9to5 states that it will be possible to disable these integrations with the Assistant if you want more privacy. However, it is worth remembering that these functions are not yet activated in any application, but since they are within the Google APK code available on the PlayStore, it is very possible that we will see them in action soon even on other watches besides Fitbit.

Related news

Tech news

BAHAMUT: the group of hackers specializing in sophisticated phishing scams

kenyan -
When we imagine a group of cyber criminals, it is natural - even for those who are already "initiated" in this segment -...
Read more
Tech news

YouTube should soon allow purchase of products directly on videos

kenyan -
If a report recently published by Bloomberg is passing on real information, you can use YouTube to make purchases in the near future....
Read more
Tech news

Free Spotify: How to use the service without paying a subscription

kenyan -
Spotify (Android | iOS | Web) is one of the most popular music streaming services today. With an extensive catalog of songs...
Read more
Load more

Popular Stories

How to post an article on your LinkedIn profile

Tech news kenyan -
LinkedIn (Android | iOS | Web) is an excellent platform for those who want to create a professional network and look for a...
Read more

iPhone 12: release date could be announced in a few hours,...

Tech news kenyan -
Apple must announce the official date for the launch of iPhone 12 and its variants within a few hours, is what the newest rumor...
Read more

COVID-19 | Novavax vaccine will be tested on 10,000 people...

Tech news kenyan -
In the race for an effective and safe vaccine against the new coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2), there are already 11 immunizers in the last and...
Read more

With smaller notch, iPhone 12 mini can replace Face ID with...

Tech news kenyan -
With the announcement event of the new iPhone models taking place in just six days, more suspicions continue to arise regarding the smartphones that...
Read more

12 little-known Twitter functions you need to know

Tech news kenyan -
It is not new that Twitter is one of the main existing social networks. The microblog is an excellent source of information and...
Read more

Xiaomi prepares stylus similar to Samsung’s S Pen, says rumor

Tech news kenyan -
Xiaomi should launch a pen Stylus for your smartphones soon, similar to the S Pen of the recently launched Galaxy Note 20 and...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke