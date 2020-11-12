Google and Facebook extend suspension of political ads in the U.S.

Waves of disinformation continue after Joe Biden’s victory, and cause companies to maintain restrictions on political advertising

After a long electoral race, United States decided last Saturday (7) that Joe Biden will be your next president. However, under allegations of fraud and with strong denial on the part of Donald Trump, the repercussions of the American elections are still far from over. In this case, Google and Facebook decided to maintain bans on political ads on their platforms.

US election vote counting (Image: Clay Banks / Unsplash)

The companies did not say exactly how long such restrictions will remain in effect, but it is possible that they will extend while some regions of the country undergo a recount of votes.

Facebook estimates the duration of another month, but opens the possibility that everything will be normalized in a shorter period. For Google, the situation should be assessed weekly, as announced in September.

Stop the Steal movement promoted misinformation on social networks

Mark Zuckerberg’s company has taken some steps in the past few days by removing pages and groups that publicized the “Stop the Steal” movement. Even so, the social network was criticized by the Biden team for failing to suppress the “Stop the Steal” movement, initiated by supporters of Trump.

The current President of the United States was one of the main responsible for spreading disinformation during the process of counting the votes – including several publications signaled by Twitter.

The situation is particularly complicated with respect to Georgia, where there will still be a second round in the Senate. According to some experts, the ban may end up impacting the campaign of candidates looking to raise funds or share proposals.

In an email sent to try to calm the spirits of advertisers, Facebook explained that although several sources have designed a presidential winner, the company still believes it is important to help prevent confusion or abuse on its platform, and said it will send a notification when the restriction on political advertising is lifted.

With information: Facebook, Engadget and Financial Times