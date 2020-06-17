Home Technology news Google and Nest WiFi receive new firmware to optimize slow internet connections
Google and Nest WiFi receive new firmware to optimize slow internet connections

By kenyan

In times of social isolation it’s been proven how we need to have a good internet connection at home, hasn’t it? Unfortunately this is not the reality of many, who either do not have broadband, or have access to a low-speed connection.

Thinking about those who do not have much bandwidth, Google is releasing to Google WiFi and Nest WiFi a new firmware focused on offering smarter management of the available band. Of course, this update won’t promote miracles in connection speed, but it will allow devices to handle more prioritised when they detect that the user tries to make a video call, voice, or even handles a streaming service.

Of course, this novelty does not hinder in any way the life of those who already have good connection speed.

Google has been betting big on its home connectivity and IoT solutions in recent months. See that nest home monitoring service started packaging all user devices into a single subscription, changing the old business model that charged a fee for each new device.

Along with this important novelty, the software update integrates expected improvements with this type of patch, such as overall performance, system stability and bug fixes, and security-related issues. The update in question will be downloaded and installed automatically, without the need for any operation by the user.

It is worth remembering, these are not devices officially available in the country, but if you have imported any of them, the update should appear very soon.

And would you like to have a Google WiFi or Nest WiFi in your home? Tell us in the comments!

