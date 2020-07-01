Google Announces “Hey Google” Smart Home Summit Event to Reveal Assistant News

Planned to happen in May, Google I / O 2020, an annual event for developers in which the search giant reveals its news for the year, was canceled in March, due to the problems caused by COVID-19. Despite confirming that a digital version would not happen, the owner of Android was gradually producing online ads, including the release of the first beta of Android 11.

Now, Google has revealed the “Hey Google” Smart Home Summit, a new virtual conference that will reveal the new features and tools that will be made available to Google Assistant. Although aimed at developers, the event promises to bring good news to users, as happened with the Duplex at I / O 2019.

In a post published on its official blog, the company scheduled its lecture for the next day, at 2:45 pm in Brasília time. The presentation will be in charge of Michele Turner, manager of intelligent products. The announcement also reveals that we will have news about Google’s Smart Home ecosystem, in addition to conversations with company partners, such as LG, VIZIO and IKEA, to report the impacts of the pandemic on the industry.

The “Hey Google” Smart Home Summit is free, and you will have your speaking hours defined so that viewers in all time zones can follow without any major problems. In addition, many of the presentations will also be recorded so that they can be watched later.

Even today, Google started to release Nearby Share in beta, its version of Apple’s AirDrop, which allows you to transfer files without the need for further configuration. The good news is that virtually all Android users will have access to the feature, considering that the novelty makes use of Play Services to work.