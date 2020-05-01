Google announces that it will do a cleaning in the Chrome Web Store in August

Low-quality extensions that attempt to trick users or violate a new set of rules will be removed from August 27

Google announced on Chrome’s blog that it will make a real cleanup of the Chrome Web Store in August, to combat “spammers and fraudsters by introducing low-quality extensions or trying to trick users into installing them for quick profit.”

Any Chrome extensions that violate a new rule set, which becomes effective from August 27, may be removed or disabled. They are:

Developers and their affiliates should not publish to the Chrome Web Store extensions that provide a duplicate experience or functionality. That is, if you develop an extension that exactly duplicates the resources of another that already exists (a clone), it is rejected.

Extensions should not have misleading, improperly formatted, non-descriptive, irrelevant, excessive, or inappropriate metadata, including more not limited to description, developer name, title, icon, screenshots, and promotional images. Developers should provide clear and well-written descriptions. Anonymous testimonials and reviews in the app description will not be allowed.

Developers should not attempt to manipulate the position of their extensions in the Chrome Web Store ranking. This includes, but is not limited to, inflating reviews of your products, reviews or amount of installations by any means considered illegitimate, such as fraudulent or encouraged downloads, review, and reviews.

Extensions that are intended solely to install or launch another app, theme, web page or extension are not allowed.

Extensions that abuse, or are associated with abuse, the notification system by sending spam, ads, promotions, phishing attempts, or unsolicited messages that harm the user’s browsing experience will not be allowed. Extensions that send messages on behalf of the user without allowing the user to confirm the content or recipients will also not be allowed.

The new measures are detailed on the Developer Program Policies on the Chrome developer website. According to the company “we want to make sure that the user’s path in discovering an extension in the Chrome Web Store is clear and informative, and not full of clones, deceptive features or fake reviews and reviews.”

Recently Google has been taking a number of measures against developers who try to deceive or harm users. In February, the company banned 600 Apps from Google Play for violating ad serving rules.