Google App tests a new position for the search bar

Google appears to be testing the use of the search bar at the bottom of the screen in the Android search app once again. This would be the second time that the company has tried this interface, making the search field more accessible for those who use a cell phone with one hand.

The first time Google tried this model was on the Pixel 2 native launcher, which was released in October 2017. However, until then, the new position has not become standard throughout the company’s ecosystem, as in the search application ( the Google app) the bar remained positioned at the top of the display, just below the Doodle of the day.

When enabled in the new version, the search bar appears at the bottom of the screen as soon as the app is opened. During a search, it disappears when the user drags it up to make more room for the content found, but soon reappears if the user returns to the top of the page.

The rest of the app remains unchanged, with results displayed on picture cards and navigation buttons between sections at the bottom. The Google Doodle, weather forecast and profile avatar remain at the top of the page.

Intuitive but messier

In terms of usability, the novelty is considerably easier to use the Google app on big screen phones. A search bar closer to the thumb prevents “juggling” by hand to access important functions.

However, the new model is also strange: the bottom of the screen is extremely crowded with buttons and options, something that can annoy the most thoughtful users.

Apparently, the change to the search bar is part of Google’s very limited testing — the random release scheme on servers. There is no way to manually enable the new search position, but keeping the Google app up to date in the Play Store can help.

There is no guarantee that this change will be final, nor that Google will release it to more people in the found format. For now, we can wait for more reports and information.