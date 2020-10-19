Home Technology Tech news Google Assistant begins to include podcast playback support in third-party apps
TechnologyTech news

Google Assistant begins to include podcast playback support in third-party apps

By kenyan

Present in more and more devices, Google Assistant has become a companion for those who wish to have the opportunity not only to have support on mobile phones but also on other compatible smart devices such as TVs (including from brands like TCL and Samsung ), smart boxes, and more.

Thinking about this greater availability and also aiming to give more possibilities to its users, Google started to officially integrate the podcast playback offer by third party services, thus giving the opportunity to link your favorite app to listen to your favorite content.

Initially, the novelty will allow integration with Spotify, and it should be compatible with both free and paid accounts, thus giving the possibility to ask to play the podcasts linked to your account in a simple way.

Although this feature has already been seen by the AndroidPolice staff, adjustments still need to be made to avoid instability in the offer, having twice displayed an error in the tests performed by the site staff, something that should possibly be corrected soon, whereas become more mature.

Considering the inclusion of Spotify among the possibilities, it is possible to imagine that extra implementations are necessary, which may cause other services such as Deezer, Pocket Casts and others to take a little longer to be part of the novelty in question.

So, what is your opinion about the new functionality? Is it useful for you or would you prefer to see something else?

Related news

Tech news

Google Assistant starts receiving update with Car Mode on some smartphones

kenyan -
After some developers managed to activate Car Mode in Google Assistant, it seems that the search giant is finally ready to release the feature...
Read more
Tech news

Xiaomi wireless charger completes the battery in less than 20 minutes

kenyan -
After the megapixel race and fast charging, the next battlefield for next year may be wireless charging. Days after Apple invested in...
Read more
Tech news

News soon! PUBG Mobile 1.1 beta offers ‘Metro Royale’ mode

kenyan -
PUBG Mobile is beginning to receive some important news in the beta. This is the “Metro Royalne” mode, which is based on the...
Read more
Load more

Most read

Mystic White: Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra displays new white color...

Tech news kenyan -
After the high-resolution images revealed on Thursday (23), new photos of the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra were leaked on the internet, now to show...
Read more

Realme 7 Pro, 7i and C17 leak in certifications indicating imminent...

Tech news kenyan -
Realme today confirmed the launch on September 1st of the new Realme X7 line, which has not yet revealed its specifications, except for the...
Read more

Netflix finally gets option that removes titles from the tab

Tech news kenyan -
A few months after the first rumors arose, finally the option to perform the removal of titles from the tab 'Continue watching' was implemented...
Read more

Batman: Three Jokers gets scary trailer full of references

Tech news kenyan -
In the saga Darkseid War, in the magazine Justice League, Batman sat in Mobius' chair, which allows its user to access the great...
Read more

Official Galaxy Tab A7 (2020) with metal body, quad speakers and...

Tech news kenyan -
In addition to announcing the Galaxy A42 5G and the Wireless Charger Trio, Samsung also took advantage of its virtual Life Unstoppable event to...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke