Google Assistant begins to include podcast playback support in third-party apps

Present in more and more devices, Google Assistant has become a companion for those who wish to have the opportunity not only to have support on mobile phones but also on other compatible smart devices such as TVs (including from brands like TCL and Samsung ), smart boxes, and more.

Thinking about this greater availability and also aiming to give more possibilities to its users, Google started to officially integrate the podcast playback offer by third party services, thus giving the opportunity to link your favorite app to listen to your favorite content.

Initially, the novelty will allow integration with Spotify, and it should be compatible with both free and paid accounts, thus giving the possibility to ask to play the podcasts linked to your account in a simple way.

Although this feature has already been seen by the AndroidPolice staff, adjustments still need to be made to avoid instability in the offer, having twice displayed an error in the tests performed by the site staff, something that should possibly be corrected soon, whereas become more mature.

Considering the inclusion of Spotify among the possibilities, it is possible to imagine that extra implementations are necessary, which may cause other services such as Deezer, Pocket Casts and others to take a little longer to be part of the novelty in question.

So, what is your opinion about the new functionality? Is it useful for you or would you prefer to see something else?