Home Technology Tech Google Assistant now allows customization of voice “shortcuts”
TechnologyTech

Google Assistant now allows customization of voice “shortcuts”

By kenyan

Google does not seem to tire of improving its digital assistant. The folks at the Android Police website recently noticed that a very interesting new feature is being randomly tested with some Google Assistant users: the “Shortcuts” or “Shortcuts”, in Portuguese. It is a feature similar to what already exists in some competitors of the application such as Apple Siri and Samsung Bixby.

Assistant shortcuts are simply voice commands that can be freely edited by the user and are used to activate a certain function of an application. The program already has a vast library of shortcuts, but it is possible to create new ones or even customize existing ones according to the need. However, it is necessary that the app in question has support for the feature.

You can, for example, configure the Assistant to create a new tweet by simply saying “Ok Google, new tweet”; if you want to play a little, it would also be possible to name the shortcuts with cryptic commands that only you understand. Other examples provided by the company itself include “Add a photo to WhatsApp” to set up a new profile picture.

Image: Playback / Android Police

Unfortunately, as much as it is being tested with both the old version and the updated version of the Wizard (specific to some devices in the Pixel family) the novelty is not yet available to all users and there is no forecast for it to be released globally .

Source: XDA Developers, Android Police

Related news

Tech

How to install Netflix on your Xbox One

kenyan -
Netflix (Android | iOS | Web) is a video streaming service that has a vast catalog for its subscribers. In addition to...
Read more
Tech

Fans remember Chadwick Bosewick in statue for Black Panther in Fortnite

kenyan -
Players from Fortnite had a surprise at dawn this Wednesday (2): a beautiful statue in honor of the film Black Panther appeared suddenly...
Read more
Tech

US regulator approves “miniature” nuclear reactor project

kenyan -
The United States Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) has finally completed the safety analysis of a NuScale miniature nuclear reactor project, considering the model...
Read more
Load more

FOLLOW US

15,756FansLike
3,506FollowersFollow

Popular Stories

Oculus Point Reyes leaked in listing as possible most accessible successor...

Tech kenyan -
Virtual Reality has been the scene of great advances in recent years, with Oculus being one of the main developers of technology. Its...
Read more

Good for dogs! SKY Play adds new DOGTV channel programming...

Tech kenyan -
After confirming the debut of a channel dedicated to eSports on the regular grid, SKY will now add more content to its streaming platform....
Read more

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3000: ASUS burns the start and announces its...

Tech kenyan -
After two years of waiting and a ton of rumors and leaks, the big day has come to meet Nvidia's new generation of video...
Read more

James Webb telescope succeeds in crucial test and moves on to...

Tech kenyan -
The expectations for the launch of the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) are high. After all, it is the largest and most...
Read more

Moon Triton may have destroyed almost all of Neptune’s other moons

Tech kenyan -
We already have a good understanding of how the moons of the planets in our Solar System were formed: either they were formed...
Read more

AT&T backs down and should no longer sell Warner Bros. game...

Tech kenyan -
Since the last quarter of 2019, AT&T, Warner Bros' controlling group, has been reviewing its assets and staff, with the aim of wiping...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke