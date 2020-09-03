Google Assistant now allows customization of voice “shortcuts”

Google does not seem to tire of improving its digital assistant. The folks at the Android Police website recently noticed that a very interesting new feature is being randomly tested with some Google Assistant users: the “Shortcuts” or “Shortcuts”, in Portuguese. It is a feature similar to what already exists in some competitors of the application such as Apple Siri and Samsung Bixby.

Assistant shortcuts are simply voice commands that can be freely edited by the user and are used to activate a certain function of an application. The program already has a vast library of shortcuts, but it is possible to create new ones or even customize existing ones according to the need. However, it is necessary that the app in question has support for the feature.

You can, for example, configure the Assistant to create a new tweet by simply saying “Ok Google, new tweet”; if you want to play a little, it would also be possible to name the shortcuts with cryptic commands that only you understand. Other examples provided by the company itself include “Add a photo to WhatsApp” to set up a new profile picture.

Image: Playback / Android Police

Unfortunately, as much as it is being tested with both the old version and the updated version of the Wizard (specific to some devices in the Pixel family) the novelty is not yet available to all users and there is no forecast for it to be released globally .

Source: XDA Developers, Android Police