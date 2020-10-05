Google Assistant receives option to play personal YouTube Music playlists

THE YouTube Music is about to become Google’s fixed music platform, as Play Music will be phased out. With this, the search giant is making several resources available that aim to make the transition easier for the public to make.

The company recently announced that the Google Assistant will receive a command that will bring the possibility to reproduce playlists created by users, something that was not possible to do previously, since Artificial Intelligence had not been programmed for this purpose.

It is not new that this feature has been in the testing phase for a few months for beta users in the USA, but the implementation in the stable version of the system makes it an even more complete alternative for those who like to take advantage of voice commands.

So, from now on, it will be possible to ask Google Assistant to play the playlist based on the name given to it. For example: “Ok Google, play the TudoCelular playlist” or “Ok Google, play TudoCelular “. It is also possible to add the desired playlists in the wizard, but there is no need to say which app you want to play it on, since YouTube Music is the default music player.

So, dear reader, did you like the news? Tell us in the comments!