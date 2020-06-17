Home Technology news Google Assistant should receive function to remember point of podcasts and videos...
Technologynews

Google Assistant should receive function to remember point of podcasts and videos that user stopped

By kenyan

Google I/O 2020 ended up not happening due to the pandemic of the new coronavirus, but not for that reason the search giant stopped showing some news for its services.

At the Digital Voice Global 2020 event, the company shared news for developers of what’s next with google assistant. Some of these improvements directly impact how the user will relate to the tool, so we are worth anticipating some of the fruits of these advances.

The first novelty would be the ability of developers to understand, by enabling the wizard, what usage profile they should invoke. This function, now called Home Storage, is a way for action developers to store personal data of multiple users on the same device, allowing an action or app to remember each individual’s progress or context, and then draw it up as requested. In summary, the tool will remind you that someone is at level 6 of a puzzle game, while another is already at level 11.

This function can be particularly useful with multiple Voice Match, which will arrive soon for Android TV.

Another pleasant surprise involves changes to the media API, allowing audio and video content to benefit from a new multi-device integration. Briefly, it would be the Assistant’s ability to better understand at what point of a YouTube video or part of a podcast the user stopped when they switched rooms, and then continue playing the content from that exact point on another screen or smart speaker.

Finally, soon the AMP pages (Accelerated Mobile Pages) should reach smart displays with Assistant, through Google News, allowing a more complete reading of the contents.

It is worth remembering, these news have no date to be released and have been shared with developers so that they adapt the possible integrations of their applications with the tool. Gradually, in the coming months, Google should detail them and release them gradually as it usually does.

And you, what did you think of these new features for the Google Assistant? Tell us in the comments!

Related news

news

Fortnite Chapter 2 floods locations, adds sharks to battles and features Aquaman skin

kenyan -
It took a while, but it was finally released: Chapter 2 of Fortnite Season 3 is now available to all players featuring a world...
Read more
news

SP application couriers may be required to use red card

kenyan -
Councilman Camilo Cristófaro (PSB-SP) presented a bill to the city of São Paulo that provides for some regulatory changes to delivery platforms and their...
Read more
news

Impossible to hack: Chinese satellite establishes world’s safest quantum connection

kenyan -
We already have many examples of satellites revolutionizing technology, with a future where 5G can reach anywhere on Earth, but today we go a...
Read more
newskenyan -

Coronavirus: Pfizer promises Covid-19 vaccine available in October

In human trials since the end of April this year, Pfizer promises to have the much-desired Covid-19 vaccine ready by 2020. In an interview...
Read more
newskenyan -

Asteroid of 300 meters will pass near the earth on the...

Occasionally there are several satellites that, in their natural trajectory, approach the earth. One of the last, for example, was a small rocky body...
Read more
newskenyan -

Coronavirus: use of chloroquine as a treatment for the disease is...

The novel that involves the use of chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine in the fight against the new coronavirus seems to still be far from an...
Read more
newskenyan -

NASA releases test video in which it sets fire to a...

Update on 06/16/20 - BB Last month NASA announced it would set fire to a spacecraft sent into space to "see what happens." Although rather...
Read more

FOLLOW US

15,712FansLike
3,484FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

Bahati’s new song pulled down due to copyright claims

Entertainment Alfred Kiura -
Eastlands Most Beloved C.E.O controversial gospel singer Bahati is at a loss after his new song dubbed Wanani was pulled down from YouTube due...
Read more

It is unacceptable – Machakos Governor responds to alarming teenage pregnancies...

News Alfred Kiura -
Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua has spoken after 4,000 teenage girls were reported to have been pregnant in the last five months in the County. The...
Read more

Landlords issue Government of Kenya with new demands

Business news Stanley Kasee -
With the country struggling with the economic tough times, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, there seems to be a dispute between tenants and landlords...
Read more

Why Bahati used his wife’s best friend as video vixen in...

Entertainment Alfred Kiura -
Controversial gospel singer Kevin Kioko popularly known as Bahati has explained the reason why he used his wife Diana Marau’s best friend Phoina in...
Read more

Kalonzo forms deal with Jubilee ahead of 2022

Politics Connie Mukenyi -
Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka has signed a post-election coalition with the Jubilee party. Alongside the Chama Cha Mashinani leader Isaac Ruto, the Wiper leader...
Read more

Government alarmed by invalid Covid-19 Test kits in circulation

Health Stanley Kasee -
Ministry of Health Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Dr. Rashid Aman has warned Kenyans of a worryingly increasing number of non-approved Covid-19 testing kits flooding...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke