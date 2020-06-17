Google Assistant should receive function to remember point of podcasts and videos that user stopped

Google I/O 2020 ended up not happening due to the pandemic of the new coronavirus, but not for that reason the search giant stopped showing some news for its services.

At the Digital Voice Global 2020 event, the company shared news for developers of what’s next with google assistant. Some of these improvements directly impact how the user will relate to the tool, so we are worth anticipating some of the fruits of these advances.

The first novelty would be the ability of developers to understand, by enabling the wizard, what usage profile they should invoke. This function, now called Home Storage, is a way for action developers to store personal data of multiple users on the same device, allowing an action or app to remember each individual’s progress or context, and then draw it up as requested. In summary, the tool will remind you that someone is at level 6 of a puzzle game, while another is already at level 11.

This function can be particularly useful with multiple Voice Match, which will arrive soon for Android TV.

Another pleasant surprise involves changes to the media API, allowing audio and video content to benefit from a new multi-device integration. Briefly, it would be the Assistant’s ability to better understand at what point of a YouTube video or part of a podcast the user stopped when they switched rooms, and then continue playing the content from that exact point on another screen or smart speaker.

Finally, soon the AMP pages (Accelerated Mobile Pages) should reach smart displays with Assistant, through Google News, allowing a more complete reading of the contents.

It is worth remembering, these news have no date to be released and have been shared with developers so that they adapt the possible integrations of their applications with the tool. Gradually, in the coming months, Google should detail them and release them gradually as it usually does.

And you, what did you think of these new features for the Google Assistant? Tell us in the comments!