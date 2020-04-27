Google begins selling Pixel Buds, competitors of AirPods

The last event organized by Google took place just six months ago, but was forgotten amid the chaos caused by the new coronavirus. At this event, the company introduced the new generation of its Pixel Buds wireless headphones, which would compete directly with Apple’s AirPods. Now they’re finally here.

Google announced today (27) that Pixel Buds are for sale in the United States. Breaking, the company told some details about this generation of headphones. For example, Pixel Buds have a pairing system very similar to airpods: simply open the headphone case near a Pixel smartphone (or anyone running Android 6.0 or higher) and a notification to connect the headphones will appear on the screen.

In addition, Google has improved speaker systems, microphones, and sensors. In Pixel Buds, a technology detects when the user moves the jaw, to compensate for the sound of speech and noisy environments, such as a full room or a windy day; microphones become more sensitive and directed to the user’s voice.

Similarly, volume adapts to the environment: If you’re in a quiet place and do a sudden noisy activity, like turning on a blender, Pixel Buds quickly turn up the volume so you can hear your content quietly. However, Google’s wireless headphones don’t have active noise cancellation, just like regular AirPods.

Some other features had been revealed before, such as support for the Google Assistant by the “Hey Google” command and a real-time translation mode based on Google Translate. Pixel Buds also have a “lost phone” mode, if your headphones disappear somewhere in the house, they’ll make a loud noise so you can find them.

The new generation of Pixel Buds is available for $180 (approximately $1,018 in direct conversion) on the U.S. Google Store and across several of the company’s partner networks. According to the company, the accessories will arrive in the coming months to other regions of the world.

Via: MacMagazine, New York