Google Chat is released to everyone in advance to replace Hangouts

Google Chat started releasing the preview for its free version at the end of February and has now allowed access for a larger group of users. The service, which will replace Hangouts, was restricted to Workspace (formerly G Suite). With the change, any user will be able to access it through the web version and through applications for Android and iOS.

To offer access to free accounts, Google Chat has received changes to the interface. The page has adjustments in the search bar and availability status (Active, Do Not Disturb and Away). The service also facilitated conversations with several people at the same time through the windows at the bottom of the screen, as was the case with Hangouts.

With the update, the service followed the standard of Gmail. In fact, when accessing chat.google.com, the user is directed to a URL related to Google’s email service. Apparently, the company’s idea is to make Chat resources occupy the space today focused on Hangouts.

Free Google Chat releases previous version

Those who access the free Google Chat for the first time, receive the warning that they have obtained “early access”. The service indicates that, due to “new features and experiences that are not available in Hangouts”, users may encounter “bugs and other problems”. The application preview presented a similar warning.

Still, it is already possible to send messages through the platform. It retrieves individual chats, groups and contacts from Hangouts. In addition, it is possible to send files stored on the device and in Google Drive. The service also displays a shortcut to initiate a video call, but it only sends a link from Google Meet.

For now, messages sent via Chat can be accessed in Hangouts, and vice versa. As the free version of the new service is still in the preliminary stage, Google should keep both options for a while. The company did not disclose when the Hangouts will be completely discontinued, but indicated the transition to Chat will be completed later this first semester.

