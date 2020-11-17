Home Technology Tech news Google Chrome 87 promises speed jump and less battery usage
Technology

Google Chrome 87 promises speed jump and less battery usage

By kenyan

With new tab management, Chrome promises to consume less RAM and makes it easier to find open tabs

O Google launched, this Tuesday (17th), the Chrome 87, version of the browser that promises great improvement in performance, with a jump in speed and less battery consumption. Among the highlights, are the improvement of the reverse / forward cache and the new system for managing open tabs.

Google Chrome application (Image: Bruno Gall De Blasi / Tecnoblog)

Chrome 87 will open up to 25% faster, according to Google. The loading of pages will have a speed up to 7% higher compared to the previous version of the browser. According to the company, these processes will also consume less RAM.

Finally, Chrome will also add new cards to the new tab pages to suggest pages accessed in previous searches, which will allow users to resume a search.

Chrome 87 has started to be released worldwide. According to Google, all new features are expected to reach users in the coming weeks.

With information: Google (1 and two)

