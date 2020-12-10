Home Technology Tech news Google Chrome 88 will bring changes to ad blockers
Google Chrome 88 will bring changes to ad blockers

By kenyan

Like Chrome 88, Google intends to improve the privacy of its users. Among the planned actions, there is greater control over certain permissions of browser extensions – which ended up igniting an alert for some developers of ad blockers.

The new version of Chrome, scheduled for January 2021, will bring the Manifest v3 programming interface, which will bring together the set of changes focused on security. It can, for example, limit the number of rules that plugins can apply to a given web page during its loading.

This feature can directly affect ad blockers, who use these rules to check to identify elements of the site and find out when it comes from advertisers.

For some devs, the novelty could prevent the complete execution of actions necessary for filtering advertising on a web page. According to creators, this limitation could especially go against users’ preferences.

Google did not give in completely. The company even increased the number of allowed rules initially proposed, but argued that restrictions are necessary to avoid “abuse” of certain plugins. Each month, the company blocks more than 1,800 uploads of malicious extensions.

In response to criticism, Google also stated that one of its goals is to make it as easy as possible for developers to achieve their goals with as little access to their users’ data as possible.

Microsoft Edge will also receive the Manifest v3

In addition to Chrome’s huge market share (63.5%, according to the StatCounter), Microsoft Edge, which is based on Chromium, will also adopt Manifest v3. The browser owner clarified that she recognizes the value of ad blocking extensions, but that she believes most of the developers’ concerns have been addressed.

In any case, extensions using Manifest v2 will still work for at least another year – enough time for Google to solve any problems with its new programming interface.

With information: Google, CNET and 9To5Google

