Google Chrome already has more than 3.2 billion users

Almost 41% of global internet users choose to browse the web through Google Chrome, which corresponds to just over 3.2 billion people. The impressive numbers reveal how popular the browser is on the planet’s leading technology company.

This data is the result of a survey carried out by Atlas VPN, a company specialized in offering private browsing services for those who want more privacy on the web. According to the company, the more than 3.2 billion people who had Chrome as standard in April consider it relevant due to its various customization options and speed.

Even as a fierce consumer of RAM, the browser is still seen as fast compared to other alternatives. Whether this is the result of custom or ignorance, it is not possible to know, but the fact is that the large advantage over the others shows the power of Chrome.

Google has announced successive improvements to its browser to stay on top. During its annual conference this year, for example, it brought several improvements that have already started to be tested to bring more security, stability and productivity to the user.

Safari in second and Firefox well behind

The second most popular browser is Safari, with almost 945 million users. Because it is the standard on Apple devices, users of devices like iPhone and Mac work on it naturally.

Formerly popular, Firefox is third on the list, but is far behind Safari, with just over 181 million people actively using it. The drop, according to Atlas, was due to the greater focus only on privacy, without many cosmetic changes or customization possibilities.

Microsoft Edge, on the rise, ranks fourth with more than 171 million regular users. Edge is based on the same structure as Chrome, so it takes advantage of its advantages and even adds its own improvements.

In fifth and sixth place are the browsers Samsung Internet and Opera, respectively, with 166 million and 112 million monthly active users in April. The first is the native browser of those who have Samsung phones, so many people end up using it for convenience, while the second has been betting on lighter and more modern alternatives, including focusing on the gamer audience.

End of Internet Explorer

Last week, Microsoft finally announced the end of an era: the death of Internet Explorer. After more than two decades of epic battles against its competitors, the browser will completely lose its support starting in 2022.

Even with the announced end, until very recently, there was still a considerable base of people using IE, especially on older machines using Windows XP and others. Now, he will finally join the also late Netscape Navigator, kept only in the hearts of the nostalgic on duty.