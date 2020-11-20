Google Chrome extends support for Windows 7, used by 22% of companies

End of Google Chrome support for Windows 7 means that the browser will no longer receive updates or security updates

If you are still using Windows 7 and like Chrome, know that the browser has gained an extra year of support for this operating system. Google’s initial plan was to end compatibility for new versions as early as 2021, but the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on companies made the search giant change its mind.

Chrome running on Windows 10 (Image: playback / Chrome)

It is not too long since Google announced the end of Chrome support on Windows 7 for July 15, 2021. The goal was still set, but the companies’ IT sector suffered some deadlocks from this year’s pandemic, and that too affected the Microsoft operating system update schedule.

As a result, Google added another six months to the previous term and put an end to Chrome support for Windows 7 on January 15, 2022. A study used by the company to support the new date, points out that 78% of all companies in the world have already migrated their PCs to Windows 10, while 21% are in the process of upgrading and 1% are yet to begin this work soon.

“Our hope is that this extension will provide our corporate customers with the flexibility they need to continue to support their workforce, while leaving Windows 7 as their situation permits,” says Google in a statement.

What means the end of Chrome support on Windows 7

Google originally gave 18 extra months to support Chrome on Windows 7 from Microsoft’s end of life. Now, with the new date, the browser for the platform will no longer receive any updates after January 2022 – either for some new feature, or for security correction in navigation.

This move is not unheard of in the search giant, which ended Chrome support for Windows XP in 2016, while Microsoft’s side did the same for the operating system in 2014.

If you still need Windows 7 for some reason, you can use Chromium-based Edge as an alternative – or Firefox.

With information: 9to5Google.