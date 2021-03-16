Google Chrome gets criticism of DuckDuckGo for data collection on iPhone

THE Google was criticized by DuckDuckGo, a searcher focused on privacy, due to the amount of data it collects from users on the iPhone. The information was obtained after the Big Tech updated the privacy labels on the App Store for its app of the same name and for Chrome, this Monday (15).

The process is part of Apple’s latest efforts to improve the security and privacy of its users on iOS 14. The owner of the iPhone introduced the labels in December to detail what types of data are collected by the apps available in her store.

But Google took a long time to use the feature – there were three months without updates, both for Chrome and for the Google app itself. Other apps, like Gmail, only received the label earlier this month.

On Twitter, the official DuckDuckGo account drew attention to the time taken by Google to update the labels on the App Store: “After months of waiting, Google has finally revealed how much personal data they collect on Chrome and the Google app. No wonder they wanted to hide it, ”he added.

And it didn’t stop there: “Spying on users has nothing to do with building a great browser or search engine. We would know (our app has both in one place) ”, continued the publication.

Comparing applications

DuckDuckGo showed screenshots of the three apps side by side. While the Google app and Chrome collect various information, such as location, browsing history, search history and financial information, the other search engine (which appears in the first column, below) does not track any data from its users.

With information: 9To5Mac