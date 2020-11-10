Home Technology Tech news Google Chrome gets help from Microsoft to improve security
Google Chrome gets help from Microsoft to improve security

By kenyan

To avoid inappropriate redirects on websites, Chrome and other browsers with Chromium have changed default to links

Chrome will be updated in the coming months with a security improvement to prevent users from being redirected to inappropriate sites. The move will come after a Microsoft Edge developer, who also uses the Chromium engine, has made a contribution to the open source project, which is expected to benefit multiple browsers.

The change is related to the way that Chromium handles links that open in a new tab. Today, landing pages can use JavaScript to direct the user to an unwanted URL, which can serve for phishing scams or forcing the download of malicious files, for example.

In order to avoid this practice, Chrome and other browsers that rely on Google’s engine will define that the attribute rel = “noopener” will be the default for links opened in a new tab. The idea is to prevent the new page from loading JavaScript codes that serve to redirect the user to other addresses.

Microsoft developer Eric Lawrence explained that using the attribute by default should help reduce redirect attacks. “The HTML standard has been changed to specify that links to _blank [para abrir em nova aba] they should behave as if rel = ‘noopener’ is defined. A page that wants to disable this behavior can set rel = ‘opener’ ”, he explained.

The measure has been applied since 2018 by Safari, which also treats the rel = “noopener” attribute as a standard for links. It is expected to be released to all Google browser users from January 2021 with Chrome 88, but is now available in the Canary trial version. Other browsers with Chromium, like Edge and Brave, may also see changes in the coming months.

With information: BleepingComputer.

