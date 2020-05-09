Google Duo has new family mode and will have calls for up to 32 people

Family mode functions work for both private and group calls

Google Duo has just won family mode, which features a screen to make drawings in a window within the video call, plus new effects and masks.

To get started, just make a video call and click the ‘family mode’ button. With the feature active, the ‘end’ or ‘mute the call’ buttons are hidden, so children won’t accidentally press them and interrupt the conversation.

Family mode functions work for both private and group calls. Duo’s ‘Moments’ feature, where you can capture the screens of the people who participate in the call, will be much more fun with this new mode.

Another novelty is the possibility to invite people to participate in calls with a link, the guest will only need to have a Google account. To access Duo, you need to download the app, available for smartphones and tablets Android And Ios, or do so by means of a web browser.

In the presentation release of the new functions, Google did not fail to poke rival Zoom, saying that all calls are encrypted end to end, and thus, secure and totally private.

To finish, another very welcome novelty. Google Duo recently increased the people limit from 8 to 12 people, but will soon allow calls with even more participants. According to the information, from the next few weeks it will be possible to make calls in groups of up to 32 people.

Below, check out the video with what’s new with Google Duo.

